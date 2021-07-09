57m ago

add bookmark

UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated foreigners

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government is expected to announce a plan allowing entry to double-vaccinated foreigners.
  • Many scientists are worried that the government's plan to lift most curbs in England on 19 July will seed new outbreaks of Covid-19.
  • What's more, from later this month, fully vaccinated UK residents and children will no longer have to quarantine on their return to England.

The UK government on Friday said it expected to announce a plan in the next fortnight allowing entry to double-vaccinated foreigners and British expatriates, as it eliminates most coronavirus curbs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also defended the government's decision to allow in 1 000 football fans from Italy for Sunday's European Championship final against England, to join some 60 000 other supporters.

Many scientists are worried that the government's plan to lift most curbs in England on 19 July, and the green light to a large presence at the football final, will seed new outbreaks of Covid-19.

Shapps said the fans from Italy would be on specially chartered flights, stay in London only 12 hours and have a segregated zone at Wembley Stadium, and return home after the match.

"They aren't able to travel anywhere else," he told Sky News, calling it a "very restricted programme".

The government on Thursday that from 19 July, fully vaccinated UK residents and children will no longer have to quarantine on their return to England.

The announcement makes summer travel easier to some of Britons' favourite holiday destinations, including France, Greece and Spain.

READ HERE | Two weeks into lockdown, Sydney has its worst day for virus cases this year

But the plan is limited to travellers who received their vaccinations through the UK's health service, excluding British expatriates and foreigners jabbed abroad, triggering criticism from expats in particular.

Shapps said widening the scheme to expats and other travellers from overseas was "something we are very actively working on at the moment".

The minister said he expected "in the next couple of weeks I'll be able to come forward and say more about other locations in the world".

However, he said it was "easier done from some places like the EU where they have a digital app coming along than it is in the United States, where I think they have 50 different systems, one for each state, largely paper-based".

ALSO READ | New study estimates America's rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout saved nearly 300,000 lives

Britain recorded 32 551 Covid cases on Wednesday as infections surge owing to the more contagious Delta variant. It already has one of the worst death tolls in Europe, with more than 128 000 fatalities.

But the government insists that with vaccinations keeping hospitalisations and deaths relatively low, it is time to start reopening the economy after its third lockdown.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united kingdomcoronavirustravel
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Former president Jacob Zuma spent his first night in jail after handing himself over to the police on Wednesday. It is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A good sign for democracy and the rule of law
54% - 3896 votes
A travesty of justice
2% - 132 votes
Only temporary. He'll be out soon
45% - 3246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.67
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.89
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,803.07
+0.0%
Silver
25.94
+0.0%
Palladium
2,795.64
-0.5%
Platinum
1,086.48
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,023
+1.6%
All Share
66,181
+1.4%
Resource 10
64,465
+2.2%
Industrial 25
85,303
+1.2%
Financial 15
13,262
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul 2021

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul 2021

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun 2021

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo