26m ago

add bookmark

UK records warmest ever New Year's Eve

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The UK has recorded the warmest ever 31 December.
The UK has recorded the warmest ever 31 December.
Getty Images

The UK on Friday experienced its warmest New Year's Eve on record with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit), the Met Office said.

The village of Ryehill in Yorkshire in northern England recorded a temperature of 14.9C at 11:00 on Friday, breaking a previous record of 14.8C set in Wales in 2011, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said.

The Met Office later tweeted that the village of Coningsby in Lincolnshire in the East Midlands had recorded 15.3C "meaning today is the warmest New Year's Eve on record for the UK".

Temperatures of 15C were forecast for several cities including London and Cardiff on Friday. "we are ending 2021 on a very mild note across the UK," the Met Office said.

Despite the warm conditions, the UK celebrates New Year's Eve in muted fashion without the usual grandiose fireworks displays in London and Edinburgh, and with nightclubs closed and limits on social gatherings in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

This year "as a whole has been slightly warmer and slightly drier than average," Mike Kendon of the National Climate Information Centre, said in a summary published by the Met Office.

The outgoing year is "likely to fall inside the top 20 warmest years on record for the UK - a series which begins in 1884," the Met Office said, as "our climate is warming".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukweather
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

8h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.06
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,824.26
+0.5%
Silver
23.23
+0.8%
Palladium
1,896.00
-3.7%
Platinum
960.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo