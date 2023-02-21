46m ago

add bookmark

UK regulator questions Sky, ITV over news coverage of woman's death

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A poster asking for information on missing Nicola 'Nikki' Bulley is pictured on a tree next to where her phone and dog's harness were discovered.
A poster asking for information on missing Nicola 'Nikki' Bulley is pictured on a tree next to where her phone and dog's harness were discovered.
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

British media regulator Ofcom has written to broadcasters ITV and Sky asking them to explain their handling of the death of Nicola Bulley after her family criticised their conduct.

Bulley, a mother of two who went missing by a river in northern England last month, was confirmed dead on Monday. Her family said Sky News and ITV had not respected a request for privacy.

While police had said throughout their investigation that there was no evidence of anything untoward or any third party involvement, day-to-day developments were widely reported in Britain and debated on social media.

"We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees," Ofcom said referring to London-listed ITV, and Sky, which is owned by the US media firm Comcast.

Ofcom has written to the broadcasters asking them to explain their actions and will then assess whether further action is required.


ITV and Sky did not immediately respond when Reuters approached them separately for a comment.

On Monday the family issued a statement through local police:

"We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy."

"It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukmediacrime and court
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
36% - 2773 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
53% - 4109 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 839 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

5h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.17
-1.8%
Rand - Euro
19.51
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.57
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
936.21
+1.3%
Palladium
1,520.76
+2.2%
Gold
1,838.80
-0.1%
Silver
21.92
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,786
-1.4%
All Share
78,811
-1.3%
Resource 10
70,543
-3.0%
Industrial 25
104,097
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,324
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

11h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

11h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

4h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo