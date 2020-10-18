11m ago

add bookmark

UK says door remains 'ajar' for post-Brexit trade deal

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The British government says it still wants to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, despite deadlocked talks.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was now ready to walk away and prepare for a 'no-deal exit'.
  • Failure to strike a deal would see Britain and Europe revert to World Trade Organization terms.

The British government said on Sunday it still wanted to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, despite deadlocked talks.

The UK had imposed a deadline of last week's EU summit for a deal and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was now ready to walk away and prepare for a no-deal exit, after five decades of EU membership.

However, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday he was still hopeful there would be an agreement, telling TV interviews the door remained "ajar" if the EU would change its position.

The two sides disagree on the rules for fair competition, how these rules will be policed and how much access EU fishing fleets will get to UK waters.

Britain wants to reassert sovereignty over its waters and have no EU legal oversight over the deal - insisting it wants a simple trade deal of the kind the EU signed with Canada.

But the EU says Britain's situation is completely different to that of Canada.

"I want a deal, I'm keen to conclude one but it takes both sides to compromise in order for there to be one. The EU is not doing so at the moment," Gove told Sky News, adding that the EU did not seem serious in their desire to reach a deal.

Chief European negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost are due to discuss the structure of talks on Monday, according to the European Commission.

"The ball is in his court," Gove said of Barnier.

Failure to strike a deal would see Britain and Europe revert to World Trade Organization terms, with higher tariffs and quotas, potentially devastating for economies already weakened by the pandemic.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | What South Africa can learn from Brexit
UK urged to do more to open up tax havens to public scrutiny
Johnson says UK 'can prosper mightily' under no-deal Brexit
Read more on:
michel barnierboris johnsonbrexit
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3837 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo