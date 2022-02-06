3m ago

add bookmark

UK serial killer 'confesses' to notorious 1996 hammer attacks: lawyer

accreditation
A UK serial killer has 'confessed' to the notorious 1996 hammer attacks.
A UK serial killer has 'confessed' to the notorious 1996 hammer attacks.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images
  • Michael Stone killed Lin Russell, 45, and her daughters Megan, six, and Josie, nine in 1996.
  • Stone was convicted in 1998 and has been ordered to spend at least 25 years in jail.
  • Stone's conviction for the murders was partly based on another prisoner's account of him confessing.

A convicted serial killer has confessed to bludgeoning a mother and daughter to death in one of the UK's most notorious murder cases, a lawyer for the man convicted of the killings claimed.

Lin Russell, 45, and her daughters Megan, six, and Josie, nine, died in 1996 when they were attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant as they took a footpath home through woodland in Kent, southeast England.

Only Josie survived, although she suffered serious injuries.

Michael Stone, a drug addict with a history of violence, was convicted in 1998 and has been ordered to spend at least 25 years in jail, while he has protested his innocence.

Paul Bacon, a lawyer representing Stone, has told the BBC and Sky News that he has acquired a four-page statement allegedly confessing to the attack from Levi Bellfield, who has been convicted of three murders including that of Millie Dowler, a 13-year-old schoolgirl in 2002.

"It is a full and frank confession. I believe what he is saying and I think if the police were to interview him he would finally admit the murders," Bacon told Sky News.

Bellfield will in any case never be eligible for parole.

Sky News published extracts from the statement, which Bacon said he would be forwarding to the Criminal Cases Review Commission and the police, which apparently detail how the attack was carried out.

Stone's conviction for the murders was partly based on another prisoner's account of him confessing.

Stone won an appeal against the initial conviction but was then found guilty again in a retrial.

The families of Lin Russell and Millie Dowler were among those who sued Rupert Murdoch's News International in 2011 over phone hacking by journalists at the mass-selling News of the World newspaper, resulting in its closure.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1848 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo