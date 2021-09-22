22m ago

add bookmark

UK serial killer the 'Yorkshire Ripper' died of Covid: inquest

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Screengrab)
(Screengrab)
  • Yorkshire Ripper died after ignoring self-isolation guidance in prison.
  • The notorious serial killer aged 74, was convicted in 1981 of murdering 13 women between 1975 and 1980.
  • A Pathologist Clive Bloxham said coronavirus was the cause of death, with heart disease and diabetes contributing.

British serial killer the "Yorkshire Ripper", who murdered 13 women between 1975 and 1980, died from Covid-19 after ignoring self-isolation guidance in prison, an inquest ruled Wednesday.

Peter Sutcliffe, who died in November aged 74, was convicted in 1981 of the killings and seven more attempted murders after a reign of terror that is still seared on the public memory.

He received 20 life sentences, which are typically 15 years or less in the UK, then ordered to serve at least 30 years in prison, but in 2010 a High Court judge ruled that he should never be freed.

Sutcliffe tested positive for Covid-19 having ignored the prison's shielding guidance, said jail governor Lee Drummond.

Drummond said vulnerable prisoners were been warned of Covid's dangers and offered shielding measures including being kept apart from other inmates at meal times.

WATCH | British serial killer the 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies

Pathologist Clive Bloxham, appearing by videolink at the inquest in Durham, north east England, said the post-mortem showed Sutcliffe had "extremely heavy lungs" - a common result of coronavirus.

He said the infection was the cause of death, with heart disease and diabetes contributing, adding that the death was not suspicious.

Former lorry driver Sutcliffe, who was assessed to have had paranoid schizophrenia at the time of his crimes across northern England, had spent time after his sentence at a high-security psychiatric unit.

But he was transferred to a prison in northeast England after his mental state was deemed stable enough.

The hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper was one of Britain's biggest but police failings and shortcomings led to an overhaul of how complex criminal investigations were conducted.

Sutcliffe evaded capture for years despite being interviewed several times, eventually confessing to the crimes in 1981 after being arrested for using stolen number plates on his car.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Did you register to vote in the upcoming elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
60% - 1146 votes
No
40% - 756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,778.19
+0.2%
Silver
22.93
+1.9%
Palladium
2,063.50
+8.1%
Platinum
1,011.00
+5.6%
Brent Crude
74.36
+0.6%
Top 40
56,938
+1.5%
All Share
63,353
+1.6%
Resource 10
56,962
+2.0%
Industrial 25
81,495
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,175
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

47m ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo