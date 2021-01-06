15m ago

Another grim day for the UK as it records highest daily Covid-19 deaths since April

The UK has recorded its highest daily death toll since April.
Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1 000 Covid-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1 041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus on Wednesday and a further 62 322 new Covid-19 cases, according to official data.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new Covid-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

Tuesday’s data had shown 60 916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

