UK sheds further 114 000 jobs in July - official data

The devastating effects of Covid-19 continue to eat away at jobs in the UK as a total of 73 000 jobs have been shed since March.

The latest official data from July reveals 114 000 jobs were lost during that month.

Young and old people are the most severely affected.

The number of workers on UK company payrolls slumped by a further 114 000 in July from June on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday.



A total 730 000 positions have been shed since March, when Britain went into lockdown over Covid-19, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The unemployment rate remained at 3.9%, the ONS added.

LIVE | All the latest Covid-19 news and developments

The Bank of England last week warned that the rate would soar to around 7.5% by the end of the year following the closure of a UK government furlough scheme to subsidise workers' wages.

"The labour market continues recent trends, with a fall in employment and significantly reduced hours of work as many people are furloughed," said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics.

The state has been paying up to 80% of wages for almost 10 million workers under its furlough scheme, who are not classified as unemployed.

UK companies - from major retailers to airlines - are axing thousands of jobs despite government efforts to safeguard employment during the pandemic.



READ HERE | Australia borders to stay shut as Covid-19 daily deaths reach record

"The falls in employment are greatest among the youngest and oldest workers, along with those in lower-skilled jobs.

"Vacancies numbers began to recover in July, especially in small businesses and sectors such as hospitality, but demand for workers remains depressed," he added.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to end the furlough scheme in October. In its place be a stimulus package worth 30 billion, including bonuses for companies retaining furloughed staff and offering apprenticeships.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.