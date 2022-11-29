56m ago

add bookmark

UK summons China's ambassador after arrest of BBC journalist

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People hold sheets of blank paper and flower in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022 in Hong Kong, China.
People hold sheets of blank paper and flower in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022 in Hong Kong, China.
Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
  • Britain has summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a 'rebuke' over the arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai.
  • The journalist, Ed Lawrence, was also allegedly beaten by police. 
  • In a speech on Monday evening, UK PM Rishi Sunak said the ‘golden era’ of UK-China relations was ‘over’.

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests, government sources said.

Zheng Zeguang was called into the foreign office after the incident involving Ed Lawrence in Shanghai, which Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday called "deeply disturbing".

Lawrence was hauled away by police late on Sunday while filming a protest against Covid-19 restrictions, one of many that have rocked China in recent days.

The BBC said he was assaulted by the Shanghai police before being released several hours later.

The government in London also this month expressed concern after reports emerged of Beijing operating undeclared police outposts in foreign countries including Britain.

READ | BBC journalist was 'beaten and kicked by police' in Shanghai while covering zero-Covid protests

And a senior Chinese diplomat was summoned to the foreign office last month after his consulate colleagues in Manchester, northwest England, were accused of beating up a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester.

The incidents have fuelled political pressure in Britain on the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to get tough with China.

But Sunak is treading a fine line between defending freedoms and antagonising the world's second-biggest economy.

In a speech Monday evening, he said the so-called "golden era" of UK-China relations trumpeted by former prime minister David Cameron was "over".

But Sunak also called for "robust pragmatism" in dealing with Britain's competitors, disappointing critics who want him to go further in confronting Beijing.

Separately on Tuesday, the UK ousted Chinese nuclear firm CGN from the construction of its new Sizewell C nuclear power station, which will now be built only with French commercial partner EDF.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bbcukchinapoliticsinternational relationsarrestdiplomacy
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3474 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1563 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 5722 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.00
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.61
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,752.83
+0.6%
Silver
21.19
+1.2%
Palladium
1,854.56
+0.3%
Platinum
993.51
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.19
-0.5%
Top 40
66,621
-0.6%
All Share
72,927
-0.6%
Resource 10
71,193
+0.6%
Industrial 25
87,804
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,075
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

10h ago

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo