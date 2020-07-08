1h ago

add bookmark

UK unveils new 30bn pound package to stimulate economy

  • Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced bonuses for companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices.
  • He said no one will be left without hope.
  • Value added tax on food, accommodation and attractions to be temporarily cut.

The UK government on Wednesday unveiled a package worth 30 billion pounds to save jobs, help the young into work and kickstart the British economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delivering a mini-budget to parliament, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's announced measures including bonuses to companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices, investment in 'green' jobs and even allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.

"People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak.

Noting that "people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising", Sunak said: "We're not just going to accept this".

ALSO READ | UPDATE : UK Labour leader says coronavirus inquiry is inevitable

But he insisted that the government's furlough scheme already in operation to protect millions of private-sector jobs had to end in October.

Other measures announced by Sunak include a temporary cut to value added tax on food, accommodation and attractions - and a higher threshold for stamp duty on home purchases to help the construction sector.

Twenty five percent contraction

Britain has suffered Europe's deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 and a nationwide shutdown led to the worst economic downturn among the G7 leading industrialised states.

Sunak said the UK economy had contracted by 25 percent over the coronavirus lockdown - "the same amount it grew in the previous 18 years".

The chancellor also confirmed 3 billion of green investment, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "build, build, build" out of the economic crisis.

The investment package includes 2 billion in grants for households to insulate homes and make them more energy efficient, and 1 billion for public sector buildings, including hospitals.

The plan is part also of Britain's long-term pledge to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 to tackle climate change.

Britain imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 to halt the spread of Covid-19 but has gradually begun easing restrictions to help ailing businesses, including pubs and hair salons.

Recent official data show the UK's biggest quarterly contraction for more than 40 years - at minus 2.2 percent - in the January-March period.

However, the data included only the first full week of the lockdown - and Sunak suggested Wednesday that the second quarter was far worse.

Since the crisis began, the Bank of England has pumped cash stimulus worth 300 billion into Britain's economy and slashed its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1 percent - moves aimed at propping up businesses and saving jobs.

Experts estimate the total cost of government emergency measures could also run as high as 300 billion.

The government's fresh jobs retention plans unveiled Wednesday meanwhile build on its furlough scheme, under which the state is paying up to 80 percent of salaries for some nine million workers.

Sunak on Wednesday said the furlough scheme "cannot and should not go on forever", telling MPs:

"I know that when furlough ends it will be a difficult moment... But the truth is, calling for endless extensions to the furlough is just as irresponsible as it would have been, back in June, to end the scheme overnight.

"We have to be honest," he said. 

Related Links
UK royal residences finally reopen after virus shutdown
WATCH | UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers
Mandla Mandela slams UK right-wingers wanting to remove Madiba's statue in London
Read more on:
britaincoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1251 votes
No, but I plan to
16% - 1420 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 6441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(+1.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(+0.60)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.80)
Gold
1809.63
(+0.87)
Silver
18.71
(+2.56)
Platinum
847.45
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1915.37
(+0.45)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo