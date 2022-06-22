22 Jun

add bookmark

UK unveils plans to override rights court's ruling preventing asylum seekers being sent to Rwanda

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The UK is trying to override a court ruling that bars sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
  • The UK has introduced legislation to this end.
  • Rights groups have slammed the decision to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The UK government Wednesday introduced legislation allowing it to override rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after a judge in Strasbourg blocked flights removing asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab denied the government intended to join Russia in abandoning the European Convention on Human Rights, which is overseen by the Strasbourg court.

But Raab, who is also justice secretary, said the new "Bill of Rights" would "restore a healthy dose of common sense" to Britain's judicial system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed anew to implement the Rwanda plan, aimed at deterring immigrants from making illegal crossings of the Channel.

Rights groups and church leaders have criticised the policy as "shameful".

READ | UK vows to send migrants to Rwanda despite legal challenges

British courts earlier this month gave the go-ahead for the first removal flight to leave, but the ECHR stepped in at the last minute with an interim ruling to block its departure.

A UK judicial review of the plan's legality is due next month.

In the meantime, Raab told parliament the Bill of Rights would "strengthen our proud tradition of freedom" dating back to Magna Carta in 1215.

Magna Carta is considered the cornerstone of freedom, modern democracy, justice and the rule of law and has formed the basis of legal systems across the world - and human rights conventions.

"We will strengthen the separation of powers in this country, affirming the supremacy of the Supreme Court, being explicit that the UK courts are under no obligation to follow the Strasbourg case law and indeed are free to diverge from it," said Raab.

"I'm proud of our world-beating judiciary, and what else is the point of a Supreme Court if it bows in subordination to a European one?"

But Britain "intends to remain a state party" to the convention overall, Raab added.

The rights pact is integral to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after three decades of violence over British rule.

"We would do nothing that jeopardises the Good Friday Agreement," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"What we are doing is ensuring that UK courts have primacy. The Supreme Court is a superior court and obviously it's parliament that sets UK law."

'Stunning hypocrisy'

At the weekend, Home Secretary Priti Patel suggested the ECHR decision was politically motivated, pushing a government narrative about European institutions overriding UK sovereignty.

Dominic Raab.

The UK left the European Union last year after a 2016 Brexit vote but the Strasbourg court is not part of the bloc.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, said the bill would be "a giant leap backwards for the rights of ordinary people".

"This is not about tinkering with rights, it's about removing them," he said.

The government in London promised to tighten the country's borders after Brexit, and "take back control" of immigration.

But it is battling record numbers of people using small boats to cross the Channel from northern France.

Britain has repeatedly accused the French authorities of not doing enough to stop the crossings, a charge denied by Paris in a spat that has further strained relations after Brexit.

The new Bill of Rights would supersede Britain's 1998 Human Rights Act, which was enacted by the then Labour government of Tony Blair as part of the peace process for Northern Ireland.

Johnson's Conservative government has already clamped down on the rights of protesters, in a move denounced by opposition parties and activists.

Addressing Raab in parliament, Labour's justice spokeswoman Ellie Reeves said the legislation would hearten the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.

"What stunning hypocrisy from this government to preach to others about the importance of defending rights abroad while snatching British people's rights away at home," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrwanda
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 1635 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 799 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 1433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,822.61
0.0%
Silver
20.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,866.50
+1.2%
Platinum
915.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,019
0.0%
All Share
65,295
0.0%
Resource 10
64,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,589
0.0%
Financial 15
15,330
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo