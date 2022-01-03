1h ago

add bookmark

UK, US, China, Russia and France vow to prevent spread of nuclear weapons

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anti-aircraft missile system on the background of sunset sky - stock photo
Anti-aircraft missile system on the background of sunset sky - stock photo
Anton Petrus
  • China, France, Russia, the UK and United States have agreed to curb the spread of nuclear arms. 
  • This comes as tensions between the US and China as well as Russia continue to escalate. 
  • Efforts to revive a 2015 deal with Iran to limit its nuclear programme are also underway. 

Five global nuclear powers pledged on Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement ahead of a review of a key nuclear treaty later this year.

"We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," said permanent UN Security Council members China, France, Russia, the UK and United States, adding: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

The statement was issued after the latest review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) – which first came into force in 1970 – was postponed from its scheduled date of January 4 to later in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putting aside current differences that have caused major tensions between both China and Russia and their Western partners, the five world powers said they saw "the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities."

"As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons – for as long as they continue to exist – should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war," they said according to the English text released by the White House.

The powers added: 

We each intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons.

The statement comes as tensions between Russia and the United States have reached heights rarely seen since the Cold War over a troop build-up by Moscow close to the Ukrainian border.

READ | Biden told Ukraine leader US will 'respond decisively' if Russia invades

That has raised fears that the Kremlin is planning a new attack on its pro-Western neighbour.

The rise of China meanwhile under President Xi Jinping has also raised concerns that tensions with Washington could lead to conflict, notably over the island of Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.

"We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

READ | South Korea's Moon promises final push for North Korea peace

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considered a summit between the world's nuclear powers to be "necessary".

The statement also comes as the world powers seek to reach agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 deal over its controversial nuclear drive, which was rendered moribund by the US walking out of the accord in 2018.

Washington, which has never ruled out military action against Iran, has repeatedly warned time is running out to agree to a deal.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukchinafrancediplomacy
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.37
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.90
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,801.96
-1.5%
Silver
22.89
-1.8%
Palladium
1,824.61
-3.8%
Platinum
958.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,026
-0.0%
All Share
73,723
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,540
-0.6%
Industrial 25
95,411
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,984
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo