1h ago

Share

UK warns Russia may begin targeting civilian ships in Black Sea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London, on May 15, 2023.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London, on May 15, 2023.
Carl Court / POOL / AFP
  • The UK has warned Russia may start targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea. 
  • Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain deal last week which ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains. 
  • The EU pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

The United Kingdom has warned that it has information indicating Russia's military may start to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, as the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

Global wheat prices have spiked 15 percent in the week since Russia quit a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for a year and began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River.

"Our information indicates that the Russian military may expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea," the UK's United Nations Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared the information with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call on Tuesday, Woodward told reporters. Britain also had information that "Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports", she said.

Woodward said: 

We agree with the US assessment that this is a coordinated effort to justify and lay blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea.

The White House gave similar warnings last week about possible Russian attacks on civilian ships and sea mines.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Both Ukraine and Russia are leading grain exporters.

Russia withdrew last week, saying that demands to improve its own food and fertiliser exports had not been met and complaining that not enough Ukrainian grain had reached poor countries under the deal.

The UN has argued that the pact benefited poorer countries by lowering global prices 23 percent since March 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host African leaders in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday and has promised free Russian grain "to replace Ukrainian grain". The UN said the most vulnerable will pay the highest price for Moscow's decision to terminate the Black Sea agreement.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told Russian media on Tuesday that 17 African leaders would speak at the summit.

EU 'solidarity lanes'

The EU said on Tuesday that it was ready to export almost all of Ukraine's farm produce via road and rail "solidarity lanes” through neighbouring EU countries and help cover transportation costs.

"We are ready to export almost everything. This is about four million tonnes per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year," EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said.

Wojciechowski said that the EU was looking to come up with a joint plan to cover the additional transport costs.

Expanding grain transit through the EU is sensitive for Poland and some countries bordering Ukraine, where farmers have come under pressure from increased Ukrainian imports.

READ | Any Russian bid to stop grain leaving Ukraine 'unacceptable' - UK

In May, the EU allowed five countries close to Ukraine – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize and oilseeds until September 15, while allowing transit through them for onward export.

The EU will review the ban after several countries pushed for an extension beyond September 15.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted a flexible ban, explaining as an example that Poland wanted to prohibit raspberries, but would allow sunflower seeds.

"There is no way that after September 15 Ukraine grain will enter Poland," Telus said. "We have quite a lot of grain, prices of grain already today are low … it would completely destabilise our market."

ALSO READ | 'Africa will not starve': Putin says Russia will continue to supply continent with grain

EU member Lithuania has asked the European Commission to develop a route for Ukrainian grain through five ports in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a letter. The five ports have a combined grain export capacity of 25 million tonnes, the letter said.

The railways of Ukraine and the Baltic states are built on a Russian-type gauge, which is incompatible with the railway gauge used in Poland, the only practical route between the countries.

In Washington, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power told reporters that the United States would look at putting more money toward silos and other storage so Ukraine’s grain harvests "don't rot while they wait to reach global markets".

Power said the US would focus in part on helping farmers get access to finance. "Their profit margins are just getting smaller and smaller," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukraineukpoliticswarblack sea grain deal
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8221 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 354 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

2h ago

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.68
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.85
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.57
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
957.49
-1.0%
Palladium
1,249.51
-2.9%
Gold
1,966.86
+0.1%
Silver
24.64
-0.2%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,214
0.0%
All Share
77,540
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,446
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,204
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,988
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

3h ago

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo