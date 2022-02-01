1h ago

UK warns that sanctions will kick in immediately if Russia invades Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
British sanctions will be automatically imposed on Russian commercial interests and individuals the moment any incursion into Ukraine takes place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"It's vital that in Moscow, they understand that there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these sanctions, so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukrainian territory then those sanctions will apply," Johnson told a news conference in Kyiv.

"We're bringing forward the new legislation (that) will enable us to pinpoint ... strategic commercial interests of Russia in a very direct way, as well as individual Russian commercial interests."

Russia has denied any plans to invade.

Johnson, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Ukraine would resist any invasion.

"I think that perhaps the single most useful thing we can all do is get over to the Russian public, to citizens in Russia, thinking about this possibility, the reality that the Ukrainian army will fight," Johnson said.

"There are 200 000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. I think that parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that President Putin steps back from the path of conflict and that we engage in dialogue."

