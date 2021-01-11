UK will have offered 15 million Covid-19 shots by mid-February, minister says

Britain will have offered Covid-19 vaccines to those in the top four priority categories - about 15 million people - by the middle of next month, the British minister responsible for vaccination programme said on Monday.

"The vaccinations are really beginning to ramp up, 200 000 a day, we've done an incredible job this past week," minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News, saying they would offer shots to those in the highest risk levels, the eldest and frontline health workers, by the middle of February.

"So the top four categories actually for the UK is 15 million people, in England, it's about 12 million people, so we would have offered a vaccination to all those people to make sure that we can protect them."

At the same time, the British government's chief medical advisor Chriss Whitty warned that "the next few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the worst" as the country battles a new variant of the virus amidst the grip of a second wave.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," she told BBC TV.