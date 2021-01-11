49m ago

add bookmark

UK will have offered 15 million Covid-19 shots by mid-February, minister says

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Britain will have offered Covid-19 vaccines to those in the top four priority categories - about 15 million people - by the middle of next month, the British minister responsible for vaccination programme said on Monday.

"The vaccinations are really beginning to ramp up, 200 000 a day, we've done an incredible job this past week," minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News, saying they would offer shots to those in the highest risk levels, the eldest and frontline health workers, by the middle of February.

"So the top four categories actually for the UK is 15 million people, in England, it's about 12 million people, so we would have offered a vaccination to all those people to make sure that we can protect them."

READ HERE | Tracking Covid-19 vaccines – here are the countries that have administered the most doses

At the same time, the British government's chief medical advisor Chriss Whitty warned that "the next few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the worst" as the country battles a new variant of the virus amidst the grip of a second wave.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," she told BBC TV.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united kingdomcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
43% - 1298 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
51% - 1550 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
6% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.45
(-1.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(-0.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(-1.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-1.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.08)
Gold
1849.10
(+0.35)
Silver
25.16
(+0.96)
Platinum
1043.00
(+1.21)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.00
(+0.34)
All Share
63783.78
(+0.42)
Top 40
58705.49
(+0.48)
Financial 15
12171.53
(-1.12)
Industrial 25
82720.38
(+1.42)
Resource 10
65161.74
(-0.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo