Ukraine accuses Russia of firing 100 missiles targeting energy infrastructure in latest barrage

Kyiv said Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed 10 October, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesperson Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.



