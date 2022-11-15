Ukraine accuses Russia of firing 100 missiles targeting energy infrastructure in latest barrage

Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv amid Russian attacks.
Aytac Unal, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Kyiv said Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.
"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed 10 October, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesperson Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.
"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.