Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia and a "rock solid" friendship with China.

Ukrainian civilians will have a time window to evacuate.

But Irpin residents were caught in shelling.

Russia's military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities, the Defence Ministry said, after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts and civilian casualties from Russia's invasion mounted.

LIVE | Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv and three other cities to allow evacuations

* Russian promise on corridors

Russian military will cease fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT), Russia's defence ministry said.

* Australia presses China

China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an "arc of autocracy".

* China is a 'rock solid' friend

China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, as he hailed China's friendship with Russia as "rock solid".

* Japan in talks on oil

Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the US and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported.

*Fleeing conflict, caught in shelling

Ukrainians fleeing the town of Irpin just outside Kyiv were caught in shelling by Russian forces and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said.

Getty Images Ivan Petrov, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

*'No war' protests in Russia

Police detained more than 4 600 people at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

* Rouble trouble

Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday.

* Sporting rebuke

Putin and a Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions in the International Judo Federation, the sport's governing body said, in the latest sporting rebuke following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

*QUOTES:

Pope Francis said:

In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing.

"This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," added Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions.

"My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city.

"I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young."

