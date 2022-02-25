Ukraine army says it is fighting off Russian forces outside Kyiv

- Ukraine's
army says it is fighting off Russian forces north of Kyiv as they continue their
advance toward the capital.
- The city was hit by "horrific air strikes" in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the government.
- The Ukrainian military also said it had stopped advancing Russian forces at the Teteriv River.
Kyiv – Ukraine's army said on Friday it was fighting invading Russian forces north of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day.
Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, with the government saying the city was hit by "horrific rocket strikes" in the early hours.
Kyiv's army said on its Facebook page:
Dymer
is around 45km north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is about 60km northwest of the
Ukrainian capital.
The military said it had stopped advancing Russian forces at the Teteriv River, a tributary of the Dnieper River that flows through Kyiv, adding that a bridge over it was destroyed.
'Another lie' of Russia's
The army also said it had retaken the Gostomel airfield, with reports that it had been captured by Russian forces the day before.
AFP was not able to immediately verify this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Moscow's forces were also targeting civilian areas and praised his countrymen for their "heroism".
Zelensky said in a video:
Russian
President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation against
Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, confirming widespread fears Moscow was
planning to invade its western neighbour.
