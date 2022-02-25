1h ago

add bookmark

Ukraine army says it is fighting off Russian forces outside Kyiv

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine's army says it is fighting off Russian forces north of Kyiv as they continue their advance toward the capital.
  • The city was hit by "horrific air strikes" in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the government.
  • The Ukrainian military also said it had stopped advancing Russian forces at the Teteriv River.

Kyiv – Ukraine's army said on Friday it was fighting invading Russian forces north of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day.

Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, with the government saying the city was hit by "horrific rocket strikes" in the early hours.

Kyiv's army said on its Facebook page:

Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv.

Dymer is around 45km north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is about 60km northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

The military said it had stopped advancing Russian forces at the Teteriv River, a tributary of the Dnieper River that flows through Kyiv, adding that a bridge over it was destroyed.

'Another lie' of Russia's

The army also said it had retaken the Gostomel airfield, with reports that it had been captured by Russian forces the day before.

AFP was not able to immediately verify this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Moscow's forces were also targeting civilian areas and praised his countrymen for their "heroism".

Zelensky said in a video:

They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, confirming widespread fears Moscow was planning to invade its western neighbour.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainediplomacymilitarysecurity
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1727 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 1180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,917.64
+0.7%
Silver
24.42
+0.8%
Palladium
2,480.00
+2.5%
Platinum
1,067.91
+0.6%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,548
+0.5%
All Share
74,018
+0.4%
Resource 10
79,872
+0.2%
Industrial 25
85,389
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,632
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo