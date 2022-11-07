1h ago

add bookmark

Ukraine braces for power blackouts, fresh infrastructure attacks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine is bracing for fresh Russian attacks on its infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
  • The country faced a 32 percent deficit in projected power supply on Monday, a major supplier of energy to the capital said on social media.
  • The warnings followed remarks by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urging residents to "consider everything" including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water.

Ukraine is bracing for fresh Russian attacks on its infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, after Kyiv’s mayor urged residents to prepare for a worst-case scenario by making emergency plans to leave town and stay with friends or family.

The country faced a 32 percent deficit in projected power supply on Monday, Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, a major supplier of energy to the capital, said on his Facebook page.

"This is a lot, and it’s force majeure," he said. Meanwhile national energy authorities warned of planned outages but also possible further restrictions in the capital and the region around it as well as six further regions of the country.

The warnings followed remarks by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urging residents to "consider everything" including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water.

"If you have extended family … or friends outside Kyiv, where there is autonomous water supply, an oven, heating," he said in a weekend television interview, "please keep in mind the possibility of staying there for a certain amount of time".

Zelensky said in his nightly video address that more than 4.5 million consumers were already without power.

He said:

We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy. In particular, for this, Russia needed Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond.

Zelensky did not elaborate on his statement that Russia needed Iranian missiles to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Iran acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it had supplied Russia with drones Moscow has been using to target power stations and civilian infrastructure but said it did so before the war. Iran’s foreign minister also denied Iran had provided Russia with missiles.

Ukrenergo, the grid operator, said power consumption would have to be cut by 30 percent.

"From 6 a.m. until the end of the day, schedules of planned restrictions will be put into effect," it said on its Telegram channel.

Further emergency shutdowns could also take place to protect a system that it noted had already suffered "massive missile attacks" on 10, 11, 17, 22 October and on 2 November.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyrussiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 404 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1630 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 4493 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,678.97
+0.4%
Silver
20.73
-0.6%
Palladium
1,885.62
+1.1%
Platinum
969.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,689
-0.1%
All Share
69,285
-0.0%
Resource 10
66,682
+0.2%
Industrial 25
81,847
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,827
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo