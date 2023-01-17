Ukraine calls off search operations at Dnipro attack site

Ukraine said on Tuesday rescuers had called off searches at a residential building in the central city of Dnipro that was destroyed by a Russian missile over the weekend, killing dozens.

"At 13:00 on January 17, search and rescue operations in the city of Dnipro at the site of the rocket attack were completed," the state emergencies service said.

It said 20 people were still unaccounted for and that 44 people were killed.

Saturday's strike was one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. The Kremlin has denied its forces were responsible.

The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile.



