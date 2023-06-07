1h ago

Share

Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine was evacuating thousands of people on Wednesday after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water.
  • Washington warned there would be "likely many deaths" as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam.
  • The UN warned that hundreds of thousands could be affected on both sides of the frontline.

Ukraine was evacuating thousands of people on Wednesday after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Washington warned there would be "likely many deaths" as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam, which is located on the frontline and provides cooling water for Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Kyiv said the destruction of the dam - seized by Russia in the early hours of the war - was an attempt by Moscow to hamper its long-awaited offensive, which Ukraine's leader stressed would not be affected.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday following requests from Russia and Ukraine.

"Today's news means the plight of the people in Ukraine is set to get even worse," the UN's top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths told the meeting.

The UN warned that hundreds of thousands could be affected on both sides of the frontline.

People in Kherson, the largest population centre nearby, headed for higher ground as water poured into the Dnipro River.

"There is shooting, now there is flooding," said Lyudmyla, who had loaded a washing machine onto a cart attached to an old Soviet car.

"Everything is going to die here," added Sergiy as water from the dam poured into the city, which was the scene of heavy fighting in 2022.

Ukrainian authorities said 17 000 people were being evacuated and a total of 24 villages had been flooded.

"Over 40 000 people are in danger of being flooded," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25 000 more people needed to be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro.

"The evacuation will continue tomorrow and in the coming days - by bus and train," presidential adviser Oleksiy Kuleba said late on Tuesday.

'Environmental bomb' 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of detonating an "environmental bomb of mass destruction", saying authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded and urging the world to "react".

Zelensky said:

This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment.

But the explosion would "not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories", he added.

Last October, Zelensky accused Russia of planting mines at the dam, warning that its destruction would spur a new wave of refugees into Europe.

Kyiv said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the river, and the agricultural ministry said about 10 thousand hectares of farmland on the right bank of the river would be flooded and "several times more" on the left bank.

Western powers also blamed Russia for the damage, with EU chief Charles Michel calling it a "war crime", while NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the dam breach was "outrageous".

The United States "cannot say conclusively what happened at this point," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the country's military and intelligence agencies were probing whether Russia blew up the dam, but that it was "too soon" to say definitively.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack "another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine".

He said:

Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people.

Russia, however, said the dam was partially destroyed by "multiple strikes" from Ukrainian forces and urged the world to condemn Kyiv's "criminal acts".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the destruction was the result of "deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side".

The Soviet-era dam, built in the 1950s, sits on the Dnipro River, which provides cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant some 150 kilometres away.

Moscow and Kyiv offered conflicting assessments of the safety of the facility.

The Russian-installed director of the plant, Yuri Chernichuk, said water levels in the cooling pond had not changed and "at the moment, there is no security threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant".

Floods could shift mines

Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, suffered the devastating Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, and its authorities sounded the alarm over the Kakhovka breach.

"The world once again finds itself on the brink of a nuclear disaster, because the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its source of cooling. And this danger is now growing rapidly," Zelensky's aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

The Ukrainian nuclear operator, Energoatom, said the water level of the Kakhovka reservoir was "rapidly decreasing, which is an additional threat" to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The UN humanitarian agency said it was concerned about "the severe humanitarian impact on hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the front line".

"Flooding and fast-moving water can move mines and explosive ordnance to new areas which previously had been assessed as safe, thus putting more people in danger."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that the EU had pledged "necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
18% - 747 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
24% - 998 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

06 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.82
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.50
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.80
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,031.38
+0.5%
Palladium
1,408.34
+0.1%
Gold
1,955.19
-0.4%
Silver
23.42
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,497
-0.2%
All Share
76,687
-0.2%
Resource 10
69,181
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,794
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,143
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo