36m ago

add bookmark

Ukraine has 'derailed' Russian attack plan: Zelensky

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

Speaking in a new video address, Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine.

"We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

For the latest news on the Ukraine crisis follow our live update.

Zelensky said Russians have deployed "missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces" against Ukraine and have hit "residential areas."

Zelensky said Ukrainians had been fighting against Russians troops in a number of cities including the southern city of Odessa, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. The western city of Lviv and other cities in western and central Ukraine have been targeted with air strikes, he said.

Ukraine, Zelensky said, has "already" earned the right to join the European Union and urged the EU leaders to make that decision.

"This will be key evidence of our country's support," he said.


Zelensky also urged Germany and Hungary to back severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his country.

"There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president -- a former comedian who came to power in 2019 -- also thanked Russians who spoke out against the war and asked them to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin.


"Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the entire world," he said.

"Thousands of victims. Hundreds of those taken prisoner," he added.

"The sooner you tell your government that the war must immediately stop, the more of your people will survive."

On Thursday, Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed 198 civilians, including three children, according to Kyiv and sparked fears of a greater conflict in Europe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1937 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,889.54
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
2,367.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,060.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo