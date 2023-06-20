13m ago

Ukraine reports progress despite Russian air strikes hitting Kyiv and other cities

Russia on Tuesday struck military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's commander of land forces and its deputy defence minister, meanwhile, reported successes with a counteroffensive in the east and south.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that Russian forces hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across Ukraine in the last 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three different directions.

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region with drones, killing a women and wounding four civilians, local Russian-appointed authorities said.

Kyiv says it has already recaptured 113 square kilometres of land from Russian forces. But the latest strikes showed that Russia was well capable of waging war beyond the southern and eastern front lines.

General Oleksander Syrskyi, Ukraine's commander of land forces, said on Telegram that his forces were making progress on the flanks of the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian mercenaries last month after months of fighting.

Ukrainian troops, he said, were repelling increasingly intense Russian attacks near Kupiansk in the northeast.

Ukraine sees gradual progress

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces in the south were "gradually, in small steps, but very confidently, making advances. We could even use the allegory that we are carving up every metre of land from the enemy."

Maliar said Russian forces had mined vast areas, including towns. Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, accused Russia of "mining" the pond used to cool reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelensky's office said several commercial and administrative buildings and some private houses were damaged in the Russian drone attacks on the Kyiv area. There was no mention of any casualties in the overnight air strikes.

A "critically important facility" was struck in Lviv, far from the front lines and around 70 km from the border with Poland, regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said, without giving details.

The air force said Ukrainian air defences had been in action, mostly in the Kyiv region, where more than two dozen Shaheds were destroyed.

The Energy Ministry said debris from falling drones damaged power lines in the Kyiv region and also in the Mykolaiv region in the south, cutting electricity for hundreds of residents.

The air force said Russia had also targeted infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and S-300 missiles. Ukraine's military said Russia had fired seven missiles at Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Moscow believes Kyiv plans Crimea attack

The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had tried to attack the Russian-held eastern city of Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, but had been repelled.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had information that Ukraine was planning to strike Russian-controlled Crimea with longer-range U.S. and British missiles and warned Russia would retaliate if that happened.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea from Ukraine in 2014, but considers it to be outside the scope of its "special military operation" in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Shoigu told a meeting of military officials that: 

The use of these missiles outside the zone of our special military operation would mean that the United States and Britain would be fully dragged into the conflict and would entail immediate strikes on decision-making centres in Ukraine.

Shoigu also said Ukrainian armed forces had carried out 263 attacks on Russian forces' positions since 4 June, referring to what Moscow regards as the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive. But it had "not accomplished its goals", he said.

Ukraine says it has recaptured eight villages.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it saw scant chance of peace talks with Ukraine due to Kyiv's stance - which demands a total withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine before any peacemaking - despite the efforts of a mediating mission by African leaders.

Russia says it is seeking to root out security threats posed by Kyiv's pursuit of integration with the West. Kyiv and Western supporters say Russia is waging an unprovoked war of conquest.

