Ukraine says 9 people killed, 57 wounded in Russian air strike on military base near Poland border

accreditation
A Polish serviceman takes part in the Three Swords 2021 multinational military exercise of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, western Ukraine, on 27 July 2021.
PHOTO: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP
  • Reports of nine deaths and – and 57 injuries – streamed in following news of a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military base.
  • The military training facility is located less than 25km from the border with Poland.
  • The Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security has hosted foreign military instructors in the past.

LVIV, Ukraine – At least nine people were killed and 57 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday, local Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war.

Foreign military instructors have worked in the past at the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security. It was not clear if any were present at the time.

A Ukrainian Defence Ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the foreign instructors were at the facility at the time of the attack.

The military training facility, the biggest in the western part of the country and traditionally the site of joint drills with NATO, is located less than 25km from the Polish border.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the missile strike so close to the border with NATO.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.

A Reuters witness saw 19 ambulances with sirens on driving from the direction of the base following the strike and black smoke rising from the area.

A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson said in a message sent to Reuters:

Poland condemns any element of aggression against Ukraine, including shelling of the Yavoriv base.

The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, said that Russian troops also continued to hit its airport on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.


