Ukraine says it's open to some parts of China ceasefire proposal





President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday welcomed some elements of a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine, but said only the country where a war is being fought should be the initiator of a peace plan.

"I think it's correct to think that if there are thoughts that, in one way or another, correspond with respect for international law, to territorial integrity... let's work with China on this point," he said during a news conference in Kyiv.

"Why not?"

Zelensky, who said he believed China did not offer a concrete plan but some "thoughts", also said there were parts he disagreed with.

He urged Beijing not to provide Moscow with arms, but added that it was promising that China - a Russian ally - was considering brokering peace.

"Our task is to gather everyone to isolate one," he said, speaking on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.



