Ukraine secures release of 106 'hero' soldiers in swap with Russia - Kyiv

The soldiers, including eight officers, were captured fighting in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut.
Ukraine secured the release of 106 captured soldiers in a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said.

The soldiers, including eight officers, were captured fighting in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut that Russia says it has captured, but where Kyiv's forces say they still have a small foothold.

"Every one of them is a hero of our state. Many of the ones we are returning from captivity were considered missing. The relatives of these people have gone through a difficult time," said the senior official, Andriy Yermak.

There was no immediate information about the forces Russia received from Ukraine in exchange. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukrainian military intelligence says that 2 430 Ukrainians have been freed in prisoner swaps, including 139 civilians.


