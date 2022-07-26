Ukraine shelling triggers fire at Donetsk oil depot - officials

A fire broke out overnight at an oil depot in Russian-controlled territory of eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk, the head of the city administration said on Tuesday.

"As a result of overnight shelling in the Budennovsky district, there was a fire at a fuel storage warehouse," Donetsk mayor Alexey Kulemzin said in a post on the Telegram social network.

There were no casualties as a result of the blaze, Donetsk's emergency services said. The fire was extinguished around 10:00 local time, Kulemzin said.

Reuters could not verify the reports or the cause of the fire.

Footage shared on social media showed a fire blazing near oil tanks on railway tracks at the storage depot.

Donetsk is the capital of the separatist Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic" - a breakaway entity in Ukraine's Donbas region, recognised only by Russia, Syria and North Korea.



