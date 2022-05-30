42m ago

Ukraine war: French journalist killed in attack in Luhanks as Russian forces regroup toward Sloviansk

Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armoured transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle's armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.

Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region of eastern Ukraine, while also continuing efforts to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk added that Ukrainian forces had had some success in advancing towards coastal areas where Russian forces have taken defensive positions.

"In Sloviansk (axis), the enemy is regrouping to resume attacks in the direction of Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Sloviansk," Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

The most intense fighting occurred near Sievierodonetsk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

Motuzyanyk said Ukrainian troops were doing all they could to prevent Russian forces from completely encircling the city.

Its fall could help Moscow to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

