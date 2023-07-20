1h ago

Share

Ukraine warns Black Sea ships as Russia pummels ports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Kyiv put ships in the Black Sea headed for Russian-controlled ports on alert, as Moscow hit the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Odesa with drones and missiles.
  • At least three people died and more than 20 were injured in the Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian ports.
  • Russia pounded the cities with 19 missiles and 19 drones, the Ukrainian air force said.

Kyiv on Thursday put ships in the Black Sea headed for Russian-controlled ports on alert, as Moscow hit the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Odesa with drones and missiles in another night of "hellish" strikes.

Ukraine said it would treat the ships as potential carriers of military cargo, mirroring a move made by Russia after it withdrew from a key grain export deal.

At least three people died and more than 20 were injured in the Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian ports, officials said, posting images of buildings in flames and partially collapsed.

Russia pounded the cities with 19 missiles and 19 drones, the Ukrainian air force said, after the Kremlin promised retribution for an attack on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to mainland Russia.

"A hellish night for our people!" said Sergiy Kruk, head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

In Odesa, a man was found "under the rubble", regional governor Oleg Kiper said, while in Mykolaiv an elderly couple were killed.

Rescue teams in Mykolaiv searched through the debris under pouring rain to find survivors after missiles struck the centre.

Oleksiy Luganchenko, 72, stood outside a collapsed building in the city, saying the deceased couple were his sister and her husband.

Luganchenko said: 

Who needs this war? I'd told them they should leave and now they have died.

Retaliatory strikes

Iryna Personova, 65, said her apartment had been destroyed. "I've lived here for 40 years, there's not a single military target nearby," she told AFP.

Russia said it had carried out the "retaliatory strikes" against military infrastructure around the two cities.

A production site for seaborne drones was hit around Odesa, while "fuel and ammunition depots of Ukraine's armed forces" were struck near Mykolaiv.

missile strike in the centre of Mykolaiv
Ukrainian rescuers hosed down a destroyed residential building after a missile strike in the centre of Mykolaiv on 20 July 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Oleksii Filippov/AFP

But Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the Black Sea deal which collapsed earlier this week.

A previous strike had destroyed 60 000 tonnes of grain meant for export from the major global producer, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said.

Moscow's invasion last year saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the two sides agreed to the grain export deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The agreement enabled the export of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain over the last year, bringing relief to countries facing critical food shortages such as Sudan, Afghanistan and Yemen.

READ | Putin putout: Crisis averted as Russia says President Vladimir Putin will join BRICS summit virtually

But Moscow said Monday it was exiting the deal, after months of complaining that provisions allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers had not been fulfilled.

The Kremlin also accused Kyiv of using the grain corridor for "combat purposes" and said it would now consider cargo ships travelling to Ukraine through the Black Sea potential military targets.

In response, Ukraine on Thursday said ships headed for Russian-controlled ports on the Black Sea would be treated as possibly carrying military cargo and prohibited navigation on "the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait" near Crimea.

Ukraine has previously signalled it would be ready to continue with grain exports from its southern ports despite Russian threats, and called on the UN and neighbouring countries to secure safe passage for cargoes through joint patrols.

A senior United States security official told AFP that Russia was considering attacking civilian ships on the Black Sea and putting the blame on Kyiv.

Attacking civilian ships 

In Crimea, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged four administrative buildings and killed a teenage girl, the Moscow-installed governor said.

It came a day after an unexplained fire at a military site in Crimea and an attack on the sole bridge linking the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia earlier in the week.

Ukrainian forces carried out the assault on the Kerch bridge using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.

On the front, fighting is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv's counteroffensive is so far struggling to break through Russia's defensive lines.

The grinding battles have left settlements near the front in ruins.

Near Bakhmut, in the surprisingly named settlement New York whose horizon is darkened by smoke rising from the battlefields around, Russian strikes have targeted its chemical factory.

"Maybe it's because their assault on our village has stalled," plant director Sergiy Dmytrenko, 34, told AFP.

"Maybe this is their new tactic."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineconflictmissiles
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the recent ConCourt ruling that could see Jacob Zuma return to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Jail him, Zuma is not above the law
89% - 2437 votes
Pardon him, SA can't afford further unrest
11% - 298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.07
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.96
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
954.76
-1.8%
Palladium
1,275.14
-1.9%
Gold
1,969.56
-0.4%
Silver
24.80
-1.4%
Brent Crude
79.46
-0.2%
Top 40
71,807
0.0%
All Share
77,017
0.0%
Resource 10
64,550
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,387
0.0%
Financial 15
16,783
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

11h ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo