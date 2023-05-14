1h ago

Share

Ukrainian Eurovision act's hometown bombed during final performance

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine's Eurovision act Tvorchi's hometown Ternopil was bombed during the group's performance.
  • At one point during the show, the black sunglass-wearing musicians held up a handwritten sign saying "Ternopil" while a group around them waved Ukraine's blue and yellow flags.
  • Because of the Russian invasion, Ukraine was unable to organise the 67th edition of the contest and the Beatles' hometown Liverpool hosted instead.

As Ukraine's Eurovision act Tvorchi delivered a thumping bass under strobing yellow and blue lights in Liverpool on Saturday night, air raid sirens back in their hometown Ternopil were signalling the latest Russian assault.

Moments after the electronic duo finished performing, they posted on Instagram that Ternopil was under attack.

"Our hometown...was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will," Tvorchi posted, dedicating their performance to "all cities of Ukraine that are shelled every day."

"Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace!"

The duo's song, "Heart of Steel", was inspired by Ukrainian attempts to resist a months-long siege at the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol.

Ukraine entrant TVORCHI performing in the grand fi
Ukraine entrant Tvorchi performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

At one point during the show, the black sunglass-wearing musicians held up a handwritten sign saying "Ternopil" while a group around them waved Ukraine's blue and yellow flags.

ALSO READ | Swedish singer Loreen makes history as the first woman to win Eurovision twice

The head of Ternopil's regional military administration Volodymyr Trush said early Sunday morning that two people were injured in the strike, which sparked fires at warehouses owned by commercial and religious groups.

"Two civilians were injured. Preliminary, shrapnel wounds and burns. The victims are in hospitals," Trush posted on Telegram.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze at the time of his post and he said that "specialists will be at the scene all night."


Tvorchi -- composed of 27-year-old producer Andriy Hutsuliak and 25-year-old vocalist Jimoh Augustus Kehinde -- is no stranger to Russian fire.

At the end of April, hours after a massive shelling, air raid sirens forced them to take shelter in a cellar when they were due to perform in Kyiv's main rail station.

After the alert, the group surprised passengers with an impromptu performance in the entrance hall of the vast Stalin-era station.

On Saturday, Sweden won the campy Eurovision Song Contest, succeeding Ukraine's Kalush Orchaestra, which was victorious last year with a "Stefania", a song mixing hip-hop and local folk music.

Because of the Russian invasion, Ukraine was unable to organise the 67th edition of the contest and the Beatles' hometown Liverpool hosted instead.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukraineeurovision
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the high court ruling that schools, police stations and healthcare facilities be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, public services shouldn’t suffer
50% - 397 votes
No, it will add more strain to the grid
50% - 394 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,049.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,509.25
0.0%
Gold
2,010.86
0.0%
Silver
23.97
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo