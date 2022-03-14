1h ago

add bookmark

Ukrainian general prosecutor's office says 90 children have been killed in Ukraine war

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman holds her child at the Medyka border crossing, eastern Poland, where thousands fleeing Ukraine arrive into Poland, on March 12, 2022. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion two weeks ago is now nearly 2.6 million, the UN said on March 12, 2022.
A woman holds her child at the Medyka border crossing, eastern Poland, where thousands fleeing Ukraine arrive into Poland, on March 12, 2022. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion two weeks ago is now nearly 2.6 million, the UN said on March 12, 2022.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions," it said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "deNazify" Ukraine.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainewarchildren
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7071 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.52
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,956.74
-1.6%
Silver
25.14
-2.8%
Palladium
2,561.50
-8.7%
Platinum
1,041.99
-3.7%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,172
-3.2%
All Share
71,524
-2.9%
Resource 10
79,573
-3.9%
Industrial 25
77,069
-4.0%
Financial 15
16,072
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo