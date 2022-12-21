58m ago

add bookmark

Ukrainian soldiers receive 'bionic' prostheses in Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on May 25.
Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on May 25.
Diego Herrera Carcedo/Getty Images
  • An injured Ukrainian soldier is heading back home after receiving bionic prostheses in Mexico.
  • The professional soldier was gravely wounded by Russian forces, losing his right arm and sustaining an injury to his right eye.
  • Now, he wants to celebrate his son's 12th birthday and return to battle.

Oleh, a Ukrainian soldier wounded in the war earlier this year, is heading back to his home country after his injuries led him to spend months in Mexico.

He has two things on his mind, he told Reuters: Celebrating his son's 12th birthday and returning to battle.

Oleh, who declined to share his last name and some details about his life out of safety concerns, is one of close to a dozen soldiers who are receiving "bionic" prostheses in Mexico through a partnership with the Ukrainian embassy there.

Oleh is a professional soldier - noted by the tattoo across his left arm reading "pugnare cum gladio," Latin for "fight with a sword". He said he first joined the Ukrainian forces as a volunteer in 2014, when the Russian invasion of Crimea began.

He took up arms again at the beginning of the year as Russian soldiers began to creep into the country at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It was automatic," Oleh said of his decision. "We had no other option."

'There's work to be done'

Several months into the fighting, he was gravely wounded by Russian forces - losing his right arm, along with sustaining an injury to his right eye. He was hospitalised in a coma in Ukraine before being flown to Mexico.

Oleh has spent the past three months in the country working with Human Assistive Technologies, a medical technology manufacturer founded by Colombian Alvaro Rios, in physical therapy preparing to receive a prosthetic arm tailored for him.

"Some 7 000 to 8 000 (Ukrainians) have had some sort of amputation since the war started," Rios said.

"So this is an important social issue, and why we got on board."

Oleh and another Ukrainian - Danylo, a volunteer soldier who declined to be interviewed for this story - were the first two to receive prostheses through the programme.

While getting used to the new prostheses, Oleh practiced his boxing. Danylo wrapped the robotic fingers around a pocket knife.

"There's work to be done," Oleh said. "Our land is still occupied and Putin is still alive."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrainemexico
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
48% - 3620 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 160 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 3733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.25
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,814.96
-0.2%
Silver
23.93
-0.9%
Palladium
1,687.55
-2.9%
Platinum
1,000.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
79.99
+0.2%
Top 40
67,672
+1.1%
All Share
73,837
+1.1%
Resource 10
72,444
+2.4%
Industrial 25
90,508
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,767
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

12h ago

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo