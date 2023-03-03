1h ago

Share

UK's Boris Johnson to give evidence to 'partygate' inquiry in week of 20 March

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A file photo of Boris Johnson.
A file photo of Boris Johnson.
Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson will give evidence later this month to an inquiry into whether he intentionally misled parliament about illegal parties at his Downing Street office and residence during Covid-19 lockdowns.

In an update of its work which will be used as a basis for its questioning of the former leader, a panel of lawmakers known formally as the Privileges Committee said it had collected evidence from multiple witnesses about the parties, but that

Johnson has as yet to provide them with a written submission.

Despite the report being an update rather than a final conclusion, Johnson was quick to say it cleared him of the charge of committing "contempt of parliament", repeating his argument that he was not aware that any gatherings were in breach of his own coronavirus rules.

READ | Political row erupts in UK over 'Partygate' investigator

"Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public in the week beginning 20 March," the Committee of Privileges said in a statement.

So-called partygate ultimately led to the downfall of Johnson, after months of reports that he alongside other senior government figures had been present at parties when most of the rest of Britain were forced to stay at home.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuk
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 1975 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 762 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 501 votes
George Russell
4% - 156 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
8% - 304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

11h ago

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.22
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
965.31
-0.2%
Palladium
1,437.40
-1.2%
Gold
1,843.93
+0.4%
Silver
20.98
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.75
+0.5%
Top 40
72,319
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,733
+2.5%
Industrial 25
104,205
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,540
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

1h ago

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo