44m ago

add bookmark

UK's wounded Johnson presses on despite Tory rebellion

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street February 09, 2022 in London, England.
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street February 09, 2022 in London, England.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday.
  • 211 Tory party lawmakers supported him, while 148 voted against the embattled leader.  
  • Various opinion polls have shown the public think he lied about the 'partygate' scandal and should resign.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened his cabinet on Tuesday, vowing to "get on with the job" after surviving a confidence vote of Conservative MPs that has left him severely weakened.

The beleaguered leader has claimed that Monday evening's dramatic ballot, which saw 211 Tory party lawmakers support him remaining prime minister but 148 vote against, was a "decisive result".

But most critics and commentators disagreed, arguing his authority has been hugely undermined and his days in Downing Street are numbered.

The Times called him "a wounded victor" while his former employers at the Daily Telegraph branded it "a hollow victory that tears Tories apart".

The vote - just over two years after the Brexit architect won a landslide general election victory - was brought after a string of scandals that have left the Conservative party's standing in tatters.

Chief among them was the "Partygate" controversy over lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street, which caused public outrage and saw him become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.

'Continue delivering' 

Johnson, 57, needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservatives MPs to survive the vote. Defeat would have meant the end to his time as party leader and prime minister.

Most of Johnson's cabinet publicly backed him in the secret ballot, but more than 40 percent of the parliamentary party - and almost certainly a majority of backbenchers - did not, with the rebels coming from various Tory factions.

Under current party rules he cannot be challenged again for a year, which leaves little time for any new leader to emerge before the next general election due by 2024.

READ | Boris Johnson survives motion of no confidence 

In previous Tory confidence ballots, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May scored better than Johnson yet despite narrowly winning their votes, both ultimately resigned after deciding that their premierships were terminally damaged.

Johnson has steadfastly refused to resign over "Partygate" and shows no sign of doing so now.

"Today, I pledge to continue delivering," Johnson said before the cabinet meeting.

"We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job."

'Not a win' 

Johnson has spent months fighting for his political survival after a series of controversies culminated in the "Partygate" saga.

Various opinion polls have shown the public think he lied about the scandal and should resign.

His Tories have lost several once-safe seats in by-elections and scored dismally in recent local elections.

They are expected to lose two upcoming by-elections later this month, including one in a previously rock-solid Conservative constituency.

Johnson was booed last Friday by sections of an ardently patriotic crowd gathered outside St Paul's Cathedral before a religious service for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

ALSO READ | Tory source backs Boris Johnson over partygate. Asks reporters if 'anyone here' hasn't got drunk

Rival parties sought to capitalise on Monday's vote. The smaller opposition Liberal Democrats urged rebels to resign from their party and sit as independents while Johnson remained leader.

However, Conservative MPs who voted against him were highly unlikely to take up the suggestion and appeared to be biding their time.

"This is far from a conclusive result - it's not a defeat, but it's not a win," said Tory lawmaker Tobias Ellwood, who has been calling for Johnson to resign since February.

He said he accepted Monday's result "for the moment".

'Honourable exit' 

Johnson wants to move on with a series of speeches, policy announcements and high-profile appearances on the world stage this month.

That includes plans for a joint speech with finance minister Rishi Sunak to tackle a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

He is expected to head to Rwanda for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, then go to Germany and Spain for G7 and NATO summits.

Speculation is also mounting that he may reshuffle his senior ministerial team to reward those who backed him.

But many question if he can recover his authority and voters' trust.

Conservative grandee William Hague - a former party leader - argued he should "look for an honourable exit".

He wrote in The Times:

Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports published that cannot be erased, and votes have been cast that show a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured and survived

"Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertainties."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
conservative party10 downing streetboris johnsonukvote of no confidencepartygate
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
71% - 15 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
5% - 1 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
24% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.26
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.43
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,846.40
+0.3%
Silver
21.98
-0.5%
Palladium
2,011.27
+0.1%
Platinum
1,008.29
-2.4%
Brent Crude
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
63,588
-1.5%
All Share
70,162
-1.4%
Resource 10
76,161
-0.4%
Industrial 25
76,492
-2.1%
Financial 15
15,959
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo