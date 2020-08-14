31m ago

add bookmark

UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution with Palestine

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he hoped the Israel-UAE deal can help realise a two-state solution with the Palestinians for peace in the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise ties in a landmark deal, only the third such accord the Jewish state has struck with an Arab nation, in which it pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands.

Guterres said annexation would "effectively close the door" on negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders and "destroy the prospect" of a viable Palestinian state under a two-state solution.

"The secretary-general welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realise a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "historic day" and would launch a "new era" for the Arab world and Israel.

But the Palestinians strongly rejected the deal, calling it a "betrayal" of their cause, including their claim to Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

"The secretary-general will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability," the spokesperson said.


Related Links
Israel and UAE to normalise ties in 'historic' peace deal
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza
Israel closes major Gaza crossing after Palestinians launch incendiary balloons
Read more on:
unantonio guterresisraelpalestineuaemiddle east conflictdiplomacy
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3461 votes
No I would not
30% - 4152 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
22.75
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.58
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.12)
Gold
1952.75
(-0.20)
Silver
27.33
(-0.43)
Platinum
954.63
(-0.49)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2158.00
(-0.54)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng...

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
for subscribers
Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19...

12 Aug

Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo