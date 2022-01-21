27m ago

add bookmark

UN defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock/Getty Images
  • The United Nations General Assembly urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism.
  • The General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust.
  • The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution - drafted by Israel and Germany - without a vote.

    The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism.

    "The General Assembly is sending a strong and unambiguous message against the denial or the distortion of these historical facts," said Germany's UN Ambassador Antje Leendertse.

    "Ignoring historical facts increases the risk that they will be repeated."

    The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution - drafted by Israel and Germany - without a vote. However, Iran disassociated itself.

    Speaking to the General Assembly, Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan made a veiled reference to Iran.

    He said: 

    Nations with seats in this hall openly deny the Holocaust, casting doubt on its occurrence and praising its perpetrators. In fact, those that most blatantly deny that Jews suffered a genocide are the ones now threatening Jews with another genocide.

    Later, an Iranian diplomat, who Iran's UN mission did not identify, accused Israel of exploiting "the sufferings of the Jewish people in the past as a cover for the crimes it has perpetrated" and questioning the resolution for "an awkward approach towards historical studies."

    Israel's UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Iran's statement to the General Assembly.

    The General Assembly resolution spelled out that distortion and denial of the Holocaust refers to:
    • Intentional efforts to excuse or minimize the impact of the Holocaust or its principal elements, including collaborators and allies of Nazi Germany.
    • Gross minimisation of the number of the victims of the Holocaust in contradiction to reliable sources.
    • Attempts to blame the Jews for causing their own genocide.
    • Statements that cast the Holocaust as a positive historical event.
    • Attempts to blur the responsibility for the establishment of concentration and death camps devised and operated by Nazi Germany by putting blame on other nations or ethnic groups.


    It "urges member states and social media companies to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion by means of information and communications technologies and to facilitate reporting of such content".

    The General Assembly meeting on Thursday coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, when the Nazis met to coordinate the "final solution" - their plan to exterminate the Jews.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    ungermanyholocaust
    Lottery
    2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
    28% - 12 votes
    Yes, they did well given the circumstances
    72% - 31 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.14
    +0.7%
    Rand - Pound
    20.54
    +0.9%
    Rand - Euro
    17.17
    +0.4%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.88
    +1.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.3%
    Gold
    1,835.96
    -0.2%
    Silver
    24.41
    -0.3%
    Palladium
    2,088.00
    +1.0%
    Platinum
    1,039.00
    -0.4%
    Brent Crude
    88.38
    -0.1%
    Top 40
    68,291
    -1.9%
    All Share
    74,970
    -1.7%
    Resource 10
    74,921
    -2.9%
    Industrial 25
    94,388
    -1.5%
    Financial 15
    15,120
    +0.1%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

    17 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

    15 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

    09 Jan

    FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo