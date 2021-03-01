1h ago

add bookmark

UN experts urge global probe of Navalny poisoning

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alexei Navalny.
Alexei Navalny.
Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • UN human rights experts say the truth must be found about the "sinister positioning" of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
  • The experts have also demanded Navalny's release from a Russian penal colony.
  • Navalny was poisoned last August with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.

UN human rights experts called Monday for an international investigation into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as the EU agreed to sanction top Russian officials involved in his detention.

Agnes Callamard, the UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Irene Khan, the top expert on freedom of opinion and expression, stressed the importance of finding the truth about the "sinister poisoning" and ensuring accountability.

They also demanded Navalny's "immediate release" from a Russian penal colony, where he was transferred last week from a Moscow prison.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a penal colony for violating parole terms while in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack.

The 44-year-old spent months recuperating from the near fatal poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok that he claims was ordered by Putin - a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

EU member states approved sanctions on four senior Russian justice and law enforcement officials involved in his detention, who will be banned from travelling to the bloc and see any assets they hold there frozen.

- 'Clear, sinister warning' -

The UN experts meanwhile warned that Navalny's poisoning with Novichok may have been "deliberately carried out to send a clear, sinister warning that this would be the fate of anyone who would criticise and oppose the government.

"Novichok was precisely chosen to cause fear," said the independent experts, who are appointed by the UN but do not speak on its behalf.

They published a letter they sent to Russian authorities last December, in which they had detailed evidence pointing to "the very likely involvement of government officials in the poisoning, presumably at high level."

The letter was made public after the expiry of a 60-day confidentiality clause, the experts said, adding that the Kremlin had yet to respond.

They pointed out that the novel form of Novichok used in the poisoning "could only be found within and amongst state actors."

The letter also pointed out that at the time of the poisoning, Navalny had been under "intensive government surveillance... making it unlikely that any third party could have administered such a banned chemical without the knowledge of the Russian authorities."

The attack against Navalny, they said, appeared to fall within a wider trend seen over decades of arbitrary killings and attempted murders of government critics.

The experts said.

This pattern requires an emphatic and persistent response by the international community to protect the fundamental rights to life and freedom of expression at the foundation of international human rights.


- 'Matter of urgency' -

They also pointed to previous attacks on Navalny, including "at least two other poisoning attempts, insisting Russian authorities had at the very least failed in their duty to protect him.

"The government cannot escape its obligations under international human rights law by denying responsibility for the act itself," the experts said.

"Even in the unlikely event that a third party could somehow have committed this act, Russia would have failed in its obligation to protect the life of Mr. Navalny against such non-state actors."

They deplored that to date, the authorities had shown no signs of seriously investigating his poisoning, saying the lack of action stood in "stark contrast" to their immediate move to arrest him upon his return to Russia in January.

"Given the inadequate response of the domestic authorities, the use of prohibited chemical weapons, and the apparent pattern of attempted targeted killings, we believe that an international investigation should be carried out as a matter of urgency in order to establish the facts and clarify all the circumstances concerning Mr. Navalny's poisoning," they insisted.

The experts also demanded "Navalny's immediate release", and stressed that the Russian government was responsible for his "care and protection" and would "be held responsible for any harm that may befall him."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UN rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case
Boeing 777 with engine trouble makes emergency landing in Moscow
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 2926 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2027 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2844 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.43)
Gold
1724.86
(-0.78)
Silver
26.55
(-0.77)
Platinum
1184.00
(-1.05)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2340.01
(+0.21)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo