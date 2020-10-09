20m ago

UN food agency wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger.

The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

"The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," the Nobel committee said in its citation.

"Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos ...

"There is an estimate within the World Food Programme that... there will be 265 million starving people within a year, so of course this is also a call to the international community not to underfund the World Food Programme."

The World Food Programme said this was "a proud moment ... nothing short of a feat".

The prize is worth ten million Swedish crowns, or around $1.1 million, and will be presented in Oslo on 10 December.

This is a developing story.

