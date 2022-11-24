1h ago

add bookmark

UN rights council orders international probe of Iran crackdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted to create a high level investigation amid crackdowns on protests in Iran.
  • The investigation will probe all violations connected to Iran's response to the ongoing protests.
  • The protests in Iran were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police.

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday condemned Iran's repression of peaceful demonstrators following the death of Mahsa Amini, and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown.

With 25 votes in favour, six opposed and 16 countries abstaining, the UN's highest rights body agreed to create an international fact-finding mission to probe all violations connected with Iran's response to the ongoing protests.

There had been concerns that Iran and its allies would manage to block the resolution, and the council erupted in thunderous applause after the vote was announced.

US ambassador Michele Taylor hailed the result.

"Iranian officials will not be able to perpetrate this violent crackdown anonymously," she said in a statement. "The international community is watching."

The vote came at the end of a special session requested by Germany and Iceland with the backing of 50 countries to discuss the situation in Iran, rocked by two months of protests.

Those demonstrations were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

- Footballer arrested -

Iranian authorities have grown increasingly heavy-handed in their response to the demonstrations as they have spread across the country and swelled into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since 1979.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he had offered to visit Iran but had received no response from Tehran.

He told the council that more than 300 people had been killed since Amini's death. Norway-based group Iran Human Rights has put the toll above 400, including more than 50 children.

"I call on the authorities immediately to stop using violence and harassment against peaceful protesters," said Turk.

"The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end," he added, warning that Iran was in "a full-fledged human rights crisis".

Around 14 000 people, including children, had been arrested over the protests, he said, describing this as "a staggering number", and decried the fact that at least six death sentences had been handed down to demonstrators.

Among those arrested have been a number of celebrities who have expressed support for the protesters, including Iranian national team footballer Voria Ghafouri, arrested on Thursday for "anti-state propaganda".

- 'Impunity prevents justice' -

A long line of Western diplomats took the floor in Geneva Thursday to denounce the crackdown in Iran.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on all countries to back the independent international fact-finding mission to probe all abuses connected with the ongoing protests, to ensure "those responsible can be held to account".

"Impunity prevents justice. Justice for sisters, sons, mothers. They have names. Jina, Abolfazl, Minoo," she said, listing some of the many killed.

She told reporters that the investigation would collect evidence towards holding perpetrators to account - although it remains unclear under which jurisdiction they would be tried.

"If we don't collect the evidence today, if we don't support this resolution, justice will never come to the victims," Baerbock said.

As diplomats debated the issue in the council, dozens of people protested outside the UN, waving the flags used in Iran prior to the 1979 revolution. Propped up on the ground beside them were pictures of victims of the Iranian regime.

- 'Moral credibility' -

Iran however denounced the Western countries behind Thursday's meeting.

Europe and the United States "lack the moral credibility to preach... on human rights and to request a special session on Iran", said Khadijeh Karimi, Iran's deputy of the vice president for women and family affairs, who wore a black chador to the Council meeting.

"Reducing the common cause of human rights to a tool for political purposes of specific groups of Western countries is appalling and disgraceful," she added.

Iran received backing from some countries.

China's ambassador Chen Xu warned against "turning human rights into a tool to intervene into other countries internal affairs".

China also put in a last-minute bid to change the text of Thursday's resolution, asking that the request to establish an investigation be removed. Only six countries supported that effort.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir rejected the argument that Thursday's meeting was "politically motivated".

"This is about respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights and fundamental freedoms," she told reporters

"It is the right thing to do."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsiran
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2379 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1076 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 3728 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.65
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,755.71
+0.4%
Silver
21.50
-0.2%
Palladium
1,888.50
+0.1%
Platinum
991.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,765
+0.4%
All Share
73,127
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,474
+0.6%
Industrial 25
87,528
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,310
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo