8m ago

Share

UN says Afghan women staff blocked from work by Taliban order

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday following the extension of a ban on women working for NGOs.
The UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday following the extension of a ban on women working for NGOs.
PHOTO: Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The Taliban have extended a "unacceptable" ban on women working for NGOs to the United Nations' mission throughout the country.
  • The UN had so far been exempt from a December Taliban order for all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop women personnel working across the crisis-stricken nation.
  • No written order had yet been received, but the UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday in Kabul to further seek clarity on the ban.

The Taliban have extended a ban on women working for NGOs to the United Nations' mission throughout the country, a UN spokesperson announced Tuesday, calling such an order "unacceptable".

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had said earlier in the day that UN women employees had been blocked from work in eastern Nangarhar province.

"UNAMA received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working," spokesperson for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters, adding that the UN had heard "from various conduits that this applies to the whole country"

The UN had so far been exempt from a December Taliban order for all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop women personnel working across the crisis-stricken nation.

Dujarric said no written order had yet been received, but that the UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday in Kabul to "seek some clarity".

For UN chief Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said, "any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly, inconceivable".

"This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organisations to reach those most in need," he added.

"Female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver lifesaving assistance," he said, noting that the UN is working to reach 23 million people with humanitarian aid in the country.

'Need women' 

The UN employs around 400 Afghan women - the bulk of the some 600 female staff members working in Afghanistan, according to UN figures. There are about 3 300 Afghans in total in the 3 900-strong UN workforce in the country.

Dujarric said: 

It's very difficult to imagine how we deliver humanitarian aid without our female staff. Obviously, given the society and the culture, you need women to deliver aid to women.

Women workers are vital for on-the-ground aid operations in Afghanistan, particularly in identifying other women in need.

After the ban announced last year, several NGOs suspended their entire operations in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan's 38 million citizens, half of whom are facing hunger, according to aid agencies.

Days of discussions had led to an agreement that women working in the health aid sector would be exempt from the decree, and UN staff, including those in the aid sector, were never beholden to the ban.

Last month, however, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council she feared the Taliban government could extend the ban imposed on women working for NGOs to the UN's women staff.

The agency earlier on Tuesday expressed "serious concern that female national UN staff have been prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province," in a tweet.

"We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff," it added.

Following the UNAMA tweet, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP he was seeking information on the matter in Nangarhar.

Since surging back to power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, the Taliban government has imposed an austere interpretation of Islam.

Authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from travelling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.

Women have also been banned from universities and not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett said in a recent speech in Geneva that the Taliban authorities' policy "may amount to the crime of gender persecution."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on Treasury’s move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Whatever it takes to protect Eskom's credit rating
4% - 49 votes
It will only worsen Eskom’s weak financial controls
96% - 1180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.36
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,024.67
+0.6%
Palladium
1,473.28
+1.2%
Gold
2,022.77
+0.1%
Silver
24.81
-0.8%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
71,285
-0.6%
All Share
77,004
-0.6%
Resource 10
67,319
-1.0%
Industrial 25
103,731
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,707
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

04 Apr

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

2h ago

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo