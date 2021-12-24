1h ago

UN seeks $106.5 million in aid after Philippine typhoon

A resident walks past a damaged electric pylon in Del Carmen town in Surigao del Norte province, days after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the province.
Handout, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), AFP

The United Nations will kick off a campaign on Friday to raise more than 100 million dollars in aid for victims of Typhoon Rai, which ravaged the Philippines last week, the organisation's in-country coordinator said.

"Tomorrow, we'll be launching at the local level with the international community represented here in Manila" a presentation of the humanitarian needs and priority plan, Gustavo Gonzalez told a virtual press conference Thursday.

"The financial ask is $106.5 million," he said.

The money will be targeted towards 530 000 people in the worst-affected areas, who are in dire need of health logistics, access to drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

"There is momentum for full support," said Gonzalez. "Now the challenge is that all of this announcement and solidarity is rapidly translated into concrete actions."

Super Typhoon Rai devastated parts of the Philippines one week ago, leaving at least 375 people dead, largely in the south and centre of the island chain.

It destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and knocked out power for many cities across the country.

