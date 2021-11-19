49m ago

add bookmark

UN urges release of China journalist jailed over Covid reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pro-democracy activists hold placards as they show support for twelve Hong Kong residents detained in mainland China and former lawyer Zhang Zhan outside the Liaison Office of the Central Peoples Government on December 28, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Pro-democracy activists hold placards as they show support for twelve Hong Kong residents detained in mainland China and former lawyer Zhang Zhan outside the Liaison Office of the Central Peoples Government on December 28, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
  • Zhang Zhan was arrested in May 2020 and sentenced in December to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble".
  • Zhan travelled to Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the chaos at the pandemic's epicentre.
  • She has conducted several hunger strikes to protest against her conviction.

The United Nations Friday urged China to release a citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of the country's Covid-19 response and who is reportedly close to death after a hunger strike.

The UN rights office voiced alarm at reports that 38-year-old Zhang Zhan's health was deteriorating rapidly and that her life was at serious risk from the hunger strike in detention.

"We call on the Chinese authorities to consider Zhang's immediate and unconditional release, at the very least, on humanitarian grounds, and to make urgent life-saving medical care available, respecting both her will and her dignity," spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said in a statement.

Zhang, a former lawyer, travelled to Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the chaos at the pandemic's epicentre, questioning the authorities' handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos.

She was detained in May 2020 and sentenced in December to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a charge routinely used to suppress dissent.

She has conducted several hunger strikes to protest against her conviction, sentencing and imprisonment, and her family recently warned that she had become severely underweight and "may not live for much longer".

Hurtado said the UN rights office had repeatedly raised concerns over Zhang's case with the Chinese authorities since her arrest last year.

ALSO READ | China rejects claim of illness at Wuhan lab in late 2019

It had sought "clarification on the criminal proceedings taken against her as a consequence of what appear to have been her legitimate journalistic activities", she said.

China has revelled in its success in keeping domestic Covid infections down to a trickle of sporadic outbreaks.

The government has put forward a narrative crediting the Communist Party with returning life almost to normal even as death tolls and infections continue to explode in the rest of the world.

But those who threaten the official version by raising questions about the government's early handling of the Wuhan outbreak face the party's wrath.

Zhang is among a group of four citizen journalists - along with Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua - detained after reporting from Wuhan.

Hurtado stressed that "the free flow of relevant information is of particular importance in the early stages of crisis situations such as public health emergencies".

"We reiterate our call to all states to ensure that all emergency measures, including with regard to freedom of expression and media freedom, introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are strictly necessary, proportionate to their legitimate aim and non-discriminatory."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3105 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 566 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1489 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.69
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.76
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Gold
1,847.51
-0.6%
Silver
24.63
-0.7%
Palladium
2,064.50
-3.4%
Platinum
1,033.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
63,871
-0.7%
All Share
70,376
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,797
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,561
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,953
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo