32m ago

add bookmark

UN wants worldwide weather warning systems within 5 years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents look at the partially collapsed RN25 road in Ranomafana, Madagascar, following the passage of cyclone Batsirai.
Residents look at the partially collapsed RN25 road in Ranomafana, Madagascar, following the passage of cyclone Batsirai.
RIJASOLO / AFP
  • The UN wants the entire world to be covered by a weather disaster early detection system.
  • The plan is set to cost $1.5 billion.
  • Nearly a third of all people in the world are without early warning coverage, leading to extreme catastrophes.

The United Nations said Wednesday it wanted the whole world covered by weather disaster early warning systems within five years to protect people from the worsening impacts of climate change.

A third of the world's people, mainly in the least-developed countries and developing small island states, are without early warning coverage, the UN said, with 60 percent of people in Africa wide open to weather catastrophes.

The plan will cost $1.5 billion - but the UN insisted it would be money well spent compared to the devastation wrought by meteorological disasters.

"The United Nations will spearhead new action to ensure every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems within five years," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced, launching the plan on World Meteorological Day.

READ | Hout Bay's famous seal is put down for health reasons

Proper early warning systems - for floods, droughts, heatwaves or storms - allow people to know that hazardous weather is coming, and set out plans for what governments and individuals should do to minimise the impacts.

"Each increment of global heating will further increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events," said Guterres.

"Early warning systems save lives. Let us ensure they are working for everyone."

Return on investment

The UN's World Meteorological Organization will present an action plan at the next UN climate conference, to be held in Egypt in November.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas said the $1.5 billion required to build weather, water and climate early warning services would provide one of the highest rates of return on investments in climate adaptation.

The organisation believes the investment would save countless lives, protect the most vulnerable and make good economic sense.

The WMO said the number of weather disasters it recorded went up fivefold from 1970 to 2019, due to climate change and an increased number of extreme weather events, but also improved monitoring.

"Thanks to better warnings, the number of lives lost decreased almost three-fold over the same period," the organisation said.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, struck at the COP21 summit, called for capping global warming at well below two degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level, and ideally closer to 1.5 C.

Guterres said it was vital to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 C as the hotter the planet gets, the greater the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

"Keeping 1.5 alive requires a 45 percent reduction in global emissions by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century," he said.

However, carbon emissions are set to rise by almost 14 percent this decade.

It is also feared that as countries turn away from Russian oil and gas following the Kremlin-ordered war in Ukraine, short-term alternatives will end up becoming new, long-term deals that lock in fossil fuel dependency, putting the final nail in the coffin for the 1.5 C target.

Africa gap

One problem stemming from the lack of advanced weather monitoring systems in Africa is that climate projections are built from sparse information.

While west African countries have the best early warning coverage on the continent and particular nations like Kenya and Morocco have reasonable services, central Africa is poorly covered.

Mohamed Adow, founder of the Nairobi-based climate action think-tank Power Shift Africa, told AFP that this was leading to blind choices in preparing for more extreme weather events.

"How do you create early warning systems for extreme weather without the data?" he said.

"Let's say you build a metre-high seawall due to sea levels rise. But what if the risk of sea level rise in your region is going to be higher?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 3215 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1375 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.47
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.21
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,931.61
+0.5%
Silver
24.96
+0.7%
Palladium
2,536.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,020.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
115.48
-0.1%
Top 40
68,235
-1.3%
All Share
74,838
-1.2%
Resource 10
83,273
+0.4%
Industrial 25
80,961
-3.2%
Financial 15
17,110
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo