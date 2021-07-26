57m ago

add bookmark

UN warns of 'unprecedented' Afghan civilian deaths from Taliban offensives

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The UN warned of an increase in civilian deaths in Afghanistan.
  • The Taliban is making gains across the country as the US winds down in military activity.
  • The UN said 1 659 civilians were killed in the first half of 2021.

The United Nations warned on Monday that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban's offensives across the country are not halted.

Violence has surged since early May when the insurgents cranked up operations to coincide with a final withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

READ | George W Bush warns of ‘bad’ outcome of US Afghanistan pullout

In a report released on Monday documenting civilian casualties for the first half of 2021, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it expected figures to touch their highest single-year levels since the mission began reporting over a decade ago.

It also warned that Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for a quarter of all civilian casualties.

"Unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed," UNAMA head Deborah Lyons said in a statement released with the report.

"I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed to the conflict's grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians."

'Shocking'

During the first half of 2021, some 1 659 civilians were killed and another 3 254 wounded - a 47% increase compared with the same period last year, the UNAMA report said.

The rise in civilian casualties was particularly sharp in May and June - the initial period of the Taliban's current offensives - with 783 civilians killed and 1 609 wounded, it added.

"Particularly shocking and of deep concern is that women, boys and girls made up of close to half of all civilian casualties," the report said.

UNAMA blamed anti-government elements for 64% of civilian casualties - including some 40% caused by the Taliban and nearly 9% by the jihadist Islamic State group.

About 16% of casualties were caused by "undetermined" anti-government elements.

But Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for 25%, it said.

UNAMA said about 11% of casualties were caused by "crossfire" and the responsible parties could not be determined.

The Taliban's ongoing assault has seen the insurgents capture half of Afghanistan's districts and border crossings as well as encircle several provincial capitals.

The fighting is largely in the rugged countryside, where government forces and insurgents clash daily.

UNAMA also noted a resurgence of sectarian attacks against the country's Shi'ite Hazara community, resulting in 143 deaths.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unafghanistan
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
55% - 328 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
27% - 158 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.88
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,808.17
+0.3%
Silver
25.40
+0.9%
Palladium
2,679.64
+0.2%
Platinum
1,063.53
-0.1%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,577
-0.6%
All Share
67,698
-0.5%
Resource 10
68,544
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,848
-2.9%
Financial 15
12,768
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

19m ago

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

3h ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Blitzboks off to flyer, Schoenmaker powers to 100m...

25 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Blitzboks off to flyer, Schoenmaker powers to 100m final, Buitenbag advances to surfing quarters
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

4h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

4h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

6h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

6h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

7h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

25 Jul

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

25 Jul

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record

25 Jul

Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record
Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA...

25 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA Olympic campaign
France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo

25 Jul

France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo
Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last...

25 Jul

Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last 16 in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo