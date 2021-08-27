50m ago

add bookmark

UN warns of up to 500 000 more Afghan refugees by year end

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • In a worst-case scenario, the UN is bracing for a possible exodus from Afghanistan of up to 500 000 refugees.
  • The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated dramatically even before the Taliban took power.
  • The UN on Friday presented a plan for UN agencies and partner NGOs to prepare for and respond to the unfolding crisis within Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries.

The United Nations said on Friday it was bracing for a possible exodus from violence-ravaged Afghanistan of up to half a million more refugees by the end of 2021.

The organisation said that there currently was not a flood of people fleeing across Afghanistan's borders, but added it was laying contingency plans for that to change as the country's crisis deepens.

"The humanitarian emergency currently is inside Afghanistan," Kelly Clements, the deputy high commissioner of the UNHCR, told reporters.

But "this is obviously a really dynamic situation," she said, explaining that the UNHCR was planning for a variety of different scenarios, including a mass-exodus.

"We are preparing for around 500 000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario," she said.

READ | Kabul airport blasts death toll rises to 72, say former health officials

She stressed in particular the need to boost support for neighbouring countries that already host the more than 2.2 million Afghan refugees, and which could soon see the fresh influx.

Even before the Taliban swept into power in Afghanistan nearly two weeks ago, the humanitarian situation in the country had deteriorated dramatically.

Half of the population was already in need of humanitarian assistance, and half of all children under five were estimated to be acutely malnourished.

The UN on Friday presented a plan for UN agencies and partner NGOs to prepare for and respond to the unfolding crisis within Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries.

It urgently appealed for nearly $300 million to fund the plan.

Clements said:

We are appealing to all countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open so that those seeking safety can find safety.

In particular Iran and Pakistan, who together host 90 percent of the Afghan refugees in the region, along with some three million other Afghans without refugees status, "will need a lot of support", she said.

A surge in violence since the start of the year has also prompted nearly 560 000 Afghans to flee within the country, joining some 2.9 million internally displaced people already registered in Afghanistan at the end of 2020, the UNHCR said.

More than 80 percent of those displaced in 2021 have been women and children.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unafghanistan
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4075 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6418 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1442 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,813.86
+1.2%
Silver
24.00
+1.9%
Palladium
2,415.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,013.50
+3.3%
Brent Crude
71.07
-1.6%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo