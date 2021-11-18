6m ago

add bookmark

UN warns Russia against closing top rights group

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
United Nations (iStock)
United Nations (iStock)
  • The Memorial rights group could be disbanded over alleged systematic violations of the constitution and "foreign agent" legislation.
  • Later this month, Russia's supreme court is due to consider the request to dissolve the rights group.
  • The Memorial rights group oversees the work of around 50 branches across the country and abroad.

A UN official Thursday warned that Russia would show "flagrant disregard" of the United Nations' values if it moved ahead with plans to shutter the country's top rights group Memorial.

Last week prosecutors moved to dissolve the group over alleged systematic violations of the constitution and "foreign agent" legislation, as well as purported justification of "terrorism and extremism".

The pressure on Memorial comes amid an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent groups, after authorities imprisoned Russia's top opposition politician Alexei Navalny earlier this year.

"I hope that the authorities will not go so far as to disband, as this would show a flagrant disregard for UN values," said Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

"I also fear that if Memorial is targeted, it will only be a matter of time before the remaining actors of civil society in Russia are also targeted," she said in a video press conference.

ALSO READ | US adds Russia to religious freedom blacklist

Russia's supreme court is due on 25 November to consider the request to dissolve the rights group, which oversees the work of around 50 branches across the country and abroad.

On Wednesday, one of Memorial's founding members told AFP that the move shows the Kremlin has taken a "sharp" dictatorial turn.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Memorial had "long had issues with observing Russian legislation".

A member of the presidential rights council, which usually toes the Kremlin's line, said Thursday that the advisory body plans to raise the subject with President Vladimir Putin.

Founded in 1989 by rights activists including renowned scientist and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, Memorial has been in the cross-hairs of the Russian authorities for years.

The organisation, which has been regularly cited as a potential Nobel Peace Prize winner but never won, campaigns for the preservation of historical memory in Russia and against rights violations.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unrussia
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2335 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 421 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1141 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.66
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,863.72
-0.2%
Silver
24.94
-0.5%
Palladium
2,167.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,068.12
+0.7%
Brent Crude
80.28
-2.6%
Top 40
64,236
-0.2%
All Share
70,822
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,686
-0.8%
Industrial 25
95,400
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,196
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo