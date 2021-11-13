7m ago

add bookmark

Unbreathable: India's pollution board warns of Delhi air emergency

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Commuters make their way along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2021.
Commuters make their way along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2021.
Prakash SINGH / AFP
  • On Saturday, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 300 on the air quality index.
  • That number is more than 10 times the safe daily limit set by the World Health Organisation.
  • On Saturday, the Supreme Court suggested imposing a pollution lockdown on Delhi to help with the air quality crisis.

India's pollution control body warned of a looming health emergency in New Delhi as deteriorating air quality in the capital turned the sky a murky grey.

The city is ranked one of the world's most polluted, with a hazardous melange of factory emissions, car exhaust fumes and smoke from agricultural fires settling in the skies over its 20 million people each winter.

On Saturday, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 300 on the air quality index. That number is more than 10 times the safe daily limit set by the World Health Organisation.

A reading over 300 for 48 hours would initiate emergency measures in the capital, including the closure of primary schools and severe traffic restrictions.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday told New Delhi residents to "limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure" and advised government authorities to prepare "for implementation of measures under 'emergency' category".

It added the poor air quality would likely run until November 18 due to "low winds with calm conditions during the night".

On Saturday, the Supreme Court suggested imposing a pollution lockdown on Delhi to help with the air quality crisis.

"How will we live otherwise?" Chief Justice NV Ramana said.

The burning of agricultural waste in Delhi's neighbouring states - largely behind the megacity's pollution levels every winter - has continued despite a Supreme Court ban.

The number of farm fires this season has been the highest in the past four years, according to government data.

At the COP26 global climate summit this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that carbon emissions-cutting pledges from India and other developing nations would require finance from rich, historic emitters.

A 2020 report by Swiss organisation IQAir found that 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi ranked the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17 500 in the capital.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
india
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
14% - 154 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
63% - 710 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
18% - 203 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,864.57
0.0%
Silver
25.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,110.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,086.28
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo