55m ago

Share

'Under the Ukrainian flag again': Ukraine counteroffensive wins back 3 villages from Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine has taken back three villages in its counteroffensive.
  • Russian shelling in the Kherson region killed three people.
  • The Priazovye warship repelled an attack in the Black Sea, Russia said.

Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

But three people were killed and at least another 23 wounded as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians from Russian-controlled territory, the Kherson region prosecutors' office said on Sunday.

Analysts at Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War say that Kyiv's forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas.

After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counteroffensive against Russian forces had begun.

Then on Sunday, they announced the recapture of the three villages, the first significant gains in the new campaign.

"Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again," said the state border guard service.

Ukrainian servicemen practice firing during a mili
Ukrainian servicemen practice firing during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's army said its troops had taken the nearby village of Blagodatne. Ground forces released a video showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag over a destroyed building.

READ | 'They do not have long left': Zelensky warns Russia as counteroffensive get under way

Military spokesperson Valeriy Shershen said in televised remarks the village was situated on the border of the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow has reported heavy Ukrainian assaults over the past week.

Ukraine's forces captured several Russian and pro-Russian troops, Shershen added.

Later on Sunday, deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said Ukraine's forces had retaken a third village, Makarivka, northwest of Blagodatne.

Major Ukrainian military successes in the Zaporizhzhia region could potentially enable its forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine. 

This would be a major reversal for Moscow.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attack on Saturday night on a Russian warship in the Black Sea. The Priazovye is on patrol duties monitoring the natural gas pipelines there.

The ministry said the attack, by drone boats, had been repelled and its vessel was not damaged.

The civilians killed and wounded in the shelling of the rescue boat were caught in the fallout from Tuesday's destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the southern Kherson region.

Ukrainian officials say seven people died and 35 people, including seven children, are still missing following the devastating flood unleashed by the dam's destruction.

While Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, Moscow says Kyiv fired on it.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said after visiting the site with representatives of the International Criminal Court:

This is the worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl so we are investigating not only a war crime but also an ecocide.

A total of 450 tonnes of turbine oil have spilled into the waters of the Dnipro and the Black Sea, he added.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said 77 towns and villages had been flooded in Kherson, where five people died, and Mykolaiv, where two died, while 162 000 people were without water supplies.

Zelensky said 4 000 people had been evacuated in the two regions.

An employee at Kherson's meteorological agency, Lora Musiyan, said the level of water had dropped by 1.7m from its peak measurements recorded last week.

In Kherson city, the largest population centre near the dam, the water has begun to subside enough to allow locals to return to assess the damage, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

"The losses are significant. I don't even know what to do now," said Oleksiy Gesin, surveying the scene after his grocery store was flooded to chest height.

Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank in the village o
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank in the village of Chasiv Yar, near the city of Bakhmut in the region of Donbas amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer to
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer toward Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Damage to the dam may also be a problem for an upstream reservoir used to cool nearby reactors at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its experts need access to a location near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess "a significant discrepancy" in water level measurements, as well as to the electrical switchyard at the thermal power plant.

"Even though the (plant) has not been producing electricity for several months now, it still needs access to water and power for cooling and other essential safety and security functions and to avoid the risk of a potential fuel meltdown and release of radioactive material," the IAEA said in a statement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the ANC's disciplinary action against Ace Magashule?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The party should’ve cut him long ago
35% - 271 votes
Magashule must appeal his expulsion
1% - 5 votes
Both Ace and the ANC losing relevance
65% - 502 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.50
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.09
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
1,004.61
-0.4%
Palladium
1,318.39
-0.4%
Gold
1,961.18
+0.0%
Silver
24.21
-0.3%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
0.0%
All Share
76,936
0.0%
Resource 10
68,393
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,984
0.0%
Financial 15
15,877
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo