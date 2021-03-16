17m ago

add bookmark

Undercover police in bars scorned as 'laughable' plan to keep UK women safe

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK police officers on patrol.
UK police officers on patrol.
Andy Buchanan, AFP

Plans to send plainclothes police into British nightclubs and improve public lighting to increase women's safety in the wake of a high-profile murder case were criticised as "laughable" by policing experts and rights campaigners on Tuesday.

The government announced the measures on Monday as the death of Sarah Everard, 33, and police's handling of a memorial vigil, where they tussled with mourners, fuelled a national debate over women's safety and criticism of police.

Critics said far more wide-ranging action was needed to tackle the root causes of gendered violence across society, and rebuild damaged trust between women and police forces.

"Undercover officers in bars is laughable," said Susannah Fish, the former Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, who described the move as "eye catching PR of no substance".

"Sarah Everard had not been in a bar and was simply walking home – as were thousands of women who have suffered harassment, sexual assault, verbal abuse whilst in public spaces, and will be in the future."

A spokesperson for the Home Office, Britain's interior ministry, was not immediately available for comment.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said it was working with government to understand the details of the proposals.

Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house on 3 March. Her body was later found in woods about 50 miles away in southeast England.

Serving London police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has appeared in court charged with her kidnap and murder.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the new measures to boost police presence in night-time bars and clubs and improve the safety of public spaces with measures such as better lighting and CCTV would "provide greater reassurance" to women.

But they focus on the "symptom" rather than "the cure" to societal norms that normalise men's violence against women, said Deniz Ugur, Deputy Director at the End Violence Against Women Coalition.

"I cannot understand why any woman would trust it," added Nikki, a member of Sisters Uncut, a feminist direct action group which clashed with police at the London vigil, who declined to give her full name due to security concerns.

"It is incredibly concerning that anyone would be putting any extra powers into the police's hands at the moment because it is very evident that they cannot be tasked with keeping women safe and they cannot be trusted."

Women's rights campaigners and experts called for action including mandatory school education on sexual consent, campaigns to target rape myths, more money for women's support organisations and for misogyny to be made a hate crime.

More work is also needed to tackle biased attitudes towards sexual harassment and abuse in some sections of the police, said Loretta Trickett, an Associate Professor at Nottingham Law School, who has worked on issues of misogyny and policing.

"Just providing more street lighting and making sure there's more police officers around nightclubs isn't going to change the culture in wider society and it's not going to change the culture we see in some members of the police force," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5830 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3847 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5596 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
17.73
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.40)
Gold
1731.20
(+0.07)
Silver
25.89
(-1.13)
Platinum
1212.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
68.76
(-0.49)
Palladium
2476.23
(+4.67)
All Share
67289.37
(-0.41)
Top 40
61623.63
(-0.48)
Financial 15
12581.96
(-1.82)
Industrial 25
86895.75
(-0.10)
Resource 10
68759.24
(-0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo