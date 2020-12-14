47m ago

add bookmark

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Screen grab, Reuters
  • Sudan has been on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism since 1993.
  • In October, US President Donald Trump said that he would rehabilitate Sudan.
  • Sudan paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in 1998.

A US decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, eliminating a burden that had weighed on Sudan's economy since 1993 and restricted its ability to receive aid .

The move is a boost for the transitional authorities who took over after president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last year, and are grappling with a deep economic crisis.

President Donald Trump said in October that he would rehabilitate Sudan, days before announcing that Israel and Sudan intended to normalise relations. A 45-day Congressional review period has now elapsed.

"This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission," Pompeo said in a statement issued in Washington.

Sudan had been engaged in talks with the United States for months, and paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in East Africa in 1998 who had been awarded much higher damages by US courts.

A process to release the settlement money and restore Sudan's sovereign immunity is currently stalled in Congress, however.

"LIBERATED"

"We have been liberated from the global blockade which we were forced into by the behaviour of the ousted regime," Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a statement.

"This achievement ... contributes to economic reforms, attracting investments and remittances through official channels, creating new job opportunities for young people, and many other positives."

The United States listed Sudan in 1993 on grounds that Bashir's regime was harbouring militant groups including al-Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah. It cut Sudan off from financial assistance and investment, and from the global banking system.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington would now help Khartoum to seek financing from international lenders and negotiate relief on $60 bln in foreign debt.

Sudan also hopes to gain access to equipment and software for healthcare, energy, transport, education and infrastructure, Hamdok's office said.

"This decision has given us hope that our circumstances could improve," said Mohamed Hassan, a 58-year-old private sector employee in Khartoum.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
South Sudan blocking humanitarian missions to violence-hit areas - UN panel findings
Sudan inflation soars, raising spectre of hyperinflation
US lawmakers set to release $908 billion Covid-19 plan
Read more on:
ussudan
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5332 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4890 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1989 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.02
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1827.95
(-0.53)
Silver
23.90
(-0.11)
Platinum
1006.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2299.00
(-0.30)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo